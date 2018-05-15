Fossil Grant Sports Chronograph Quartz FS 5268 Men’s Watch: Functional, Special and Useful

The words to flash by your mind almost immediately following a glance of the Fossil Grant Sports Chronograph Quartz FS 5268 Men’s Watch are what you read right at the beginning and discussions from watch aficionados (not snobs) about what it delivers on the long run gives it high points. But that isn’t surprising, considering that here we’re dealing with the new Fossil.

Long story short – The Fossil Grant Sports Chronograph Quartz FS 5268 Men’s Watch is another reason behind Fossil making a name in affordable luxury.

In a global marketplace, fickleness is the norm, often bonded with unforgiving discriminations shortfalls bring about. Well perceived quality and value or a lack thereof makes or breaks a watch, so Fossil resurrected its ability to produce quality designs, sumptuously throwing in time-honored horological elements within sensible price brackets. The Fossil Grant Sports Chronograph Quartz FS 5268 Men’s Watch is an example.

It has a calfskin band. The buckle enclosure is steel and there’s a mineral crystal at the top. Its analog look has an extra-handsome appeal due to the subtly gleaming Roman numerals. The rich, deep blue dial underneath makes the Fossil Grant Sports Chronograph Quartz FS 5268 Men’s Watch project a classy look.

This particular Grant model, however; packs a few twists. It stands out from the rest of the new Fossil collections with its tasteful pairings of contrasting elements. The Fossil Grant Sports Chronograph Quartz FS 5268 Men’s Watch face brings a feel of fullness with its 3-eye chronograph design. It is a staple among active-wear and sports-watches (the Rolex Daytona Cosmograph, for example or almost all of the IWC-s); dress watches – under most circumstances – wear it bit different. It brings the Fossil Grant Sports Chronograph Quartz FS 5268 Men’s Watch an air of placid luxury without pushing recklessly their envelope. The pairing, thankfully, Fossil pulls off with much good flair and style and not just only with quiet elegance. The overall perception of the Fossil Grant Sports Chronograph Quartz FS 5268 Men’s Watch will thus, appear calm and confident to most; plain elegant to others. The Fossil Grant Sports Chronograph Quartz FS 5268 Men’s Watch tempts to use its approach across a wide range of occasions and settings.

The Fossil Grant Sports Chronograph Quartz FS 5268 Men’s Watch is very different from earlier impressions from Fossil Watch; even technologically and pulls in a lot of things together that were previously, simply missing from the mix! That includes a far better Japanese quartz movement than before, without absolutely anything disproportionate enough to create a vulgar impact. It’s a great watch!

Bottom line: The Fossil Nate Chronograph Men’s Watch is a blue-tinted sophisticated piece that comes unique! Its classic-inspired design makes it a quality-oozing, versatile dressing accessory.