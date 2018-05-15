Tech

Bitcoin Trader – Software to Trade Bitcoin and Cryptos with manual or automated signals

Bitcoin Trader

Software to Trade Bitcoin and Cryptos with manual or automated signals.

Crypto currencies charts and technical indicators.

Available currencies: Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dash, Stellar, Augur, Litecoin, Monero

Signals: The signals are generated by technicals indicators. Chose between 7 indicators wich ones will generates your signals. Follow the trend or wait for a reversal with the MACD and CCI !

Available indicators: TREND, MACD, RSI, CCI, STOCHASTIC, WILLIAMS %R

https://bitcointrader.software/

