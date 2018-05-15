Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2017-2023

Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Animal Feed Micronutrients Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Animal Feed Micronutrients Market by type (zinc, iron, manganese, copper), by livestock (feed, aqua feed, ruminant feed, pork (swine) feed, horse feed) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Animal Feed Micronutrients Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Global Animal Feed Micronutrients market is growing with a CAGR Between 6.1 % to 6.8 % from 2017 to 2023. The global Animal Feed Micronutrients market was worth USD X.XX billion in 2015.

Market Insights

The report identified that the global Animal Feed Micronutrients market is driven by factors such as rising interest of owning pet animals, growing expenses on animal wellbeing and wellness combined with success of animal feed micronutrients in the development and fertility of the animals. Micronutrients play crucial role in livestock production as they improve health, enhance growth and reproductive performance and are majorly driving the market growth. On the other hand, the restraining factor identified in the study includes critical dosage application of animal feed micronutrients.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global Animal Feed Micronutrients market by type, by livestock and region. The segmentation based on type includes zinc, iron, manganese, copper, and others. On the basis of livestock, the market is segmented as poultry feed, aqua feed, ruminant feed, pork (swine) feed, horse feed.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Cargill Inc., Nutreco N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Kemin Industries Inc., Lallemand Inc, Alltech Inc., Novus International Inc., Balchem Corp., Zinpro Corporation

Table of Contents

1 Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.4. Challenges

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Animal Feed Micronutrients Market

3.6. Regulatory Framework analysis by region

3.6.1 North America

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.3 Row (Including APAC, and LATAM)

4. Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Analysis, by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1. Zinc

4.2. Iron

4.3. Manganese

4.4. Copper

4.5. Others

5. Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Analysis, by Livestock 2017 – 2023

5.1. Poultry feed

5.2. Aqua feed

5.3. Ruminant feed

5.4. Pork (swine) feed

5.5. Horse feed

6. Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Analysis, by Region 2017 – 2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Animal Feed Micronutrients Market by Type

6.1.2. North America Animal Feed Micronutrients Market by Livestock

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Animal Feed Micronutrients Market by Type

6.2.2. Europe Animal Feed Micronutrients Market by Livestock

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.1. Asia Pacific Animal Feed Micronutrients Market by Type

6.3.2. Asia Pacific Animal Feed Micronutrients Market by Livestock

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Latin America Animal Feed Micronutrients Market by Type

6.4.2. Latin America Animal Feed Micronutrients Market by Livestock

6.5. RoW

6.5.1. RoW Animal Feed Micronutrients Market by Type

6.5.2. RoW Animal Feed Micronutrients Market by Livestock

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Cargill Inc

7.2. Nutreco N.V

7.3. Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

7.4. Kemin Industries Inc

7.5. Lallemand Inc

7.6. Alltech Inc

7.7. Novus International Inc

7.8. Qualitech Inc

7.9. Balchem Corp.

7.10. Zinpro Corporation

