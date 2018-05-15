Business

All Hours Plumbing and Drain Cleaning Offers 24-Hour Emergency Plumbing Services

Sandy and Salt Lake City, Utah residents and commercial establishments can save money and water any time of the day when they opt for All Hours Plumbing and Drain Cleaning’s Emergency Plumbing Services.

[SANDY, 15/5/2018] – In case of leaks or damages to a plumbing system, homeowners and business owners could find themselves paying more for their utility bills for the wasted water. A drop of water may not seem like a lot, but it only takes a few thousand drops to make a liter, according to the US Geological Survey.

Temporary solutions may work, but only for a while. This is why it is necessary to call a professional plumbing contractor as soon as the damage is detected. Not all plumbing companies offer round-the-clock services, but residents and establishment owners in Salt Lake City and Sandy, Utah can rest assured that help is on the way. All Hours Plumbing and Drain Cleaning provides 24-hour emergency services for plumbing accidents that happen in odd hours.

Emergency Plumbing Services

All Hours Plumbing and Drain Cleaning is a professional service company offering its services any time of the day. It recognizes that the plumbing systems for both homes and commercials are used around the clock, and emergencies can happen at any time.

In case of damage that requires immediate attention, clients only need to call and a contractor will arrive quickly. The plumbing company’s repairs are of high quality with its trustworthy, licensed, and skilled plumbers and guarantees their repairs will last at least one year.

Honest & High-Quality Service

All Hours Plumbing and Drain Cleaning believes that plumbing should work fluidly without any issues, and its team wants to provide this to their customers. The company prides itself on providing fast, same-day service its clients can trust.

When clients call the company, they can expect a friendly and fast response. Its services are priced fairly, based on flat rates, and contains no hidden fees. The company is fully insured, licensed, and bonded to handle any damages, and offer free second opinions for some of its services.

About All Hours Plumbing and Drain Cleaning

All Hours Plumbing and Drain Cleaning is a service company based in Utah which provides honest, detail-oriented plumbing services. Its plumbing contractors are licensed, trained, and available 24 hours a day to residential and commercial establishments.

For high-quality plumbing services without the big company pricing, contact http://saltlakedraincleaning.com today.

