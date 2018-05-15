ME Conferences welcomes you to grace with your presence the 31st Materials Science and Engineering Conference: Advancement & Innovations to be held at Helsinki, Finland during October 15-17, 2018. This 31st Materials Science and Engineering conference will bring together materials researchers, engineers, professors and scientists to discuss strategies for Materials Science and Engineering. MatSciEngg 2018 is designed to provide divergent and prevailing education that will gather industrial professionals familiar with the issues affecting the advancements, applications and innovations in the field of materials science. Undoubtedly the participant at this MatSciEngg 2018 conference will be able to exchange with the best experts in the speciality and will return home with extensive knowledge.
Related Articles
Innovative Software matches Mega Trends in Dataconversion
The developer team of the German-French software producer CoreTechnologie has adapted the data conversion software 3D_Evolution to the latest trends in CAx and Industry 4.0 and implemented clever innovations. Virtual and Augmented Reality Version 4.1 of the Simplifier module of the conversion software 3D_Evolution serves the requirements of digitization trends such as Virtual Reality (VR) […]
METLIFE CROWNED “INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR” AT 2016 ENTERPRISE INNOVATION AWARDS
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) announced that it was recognized with awards for its Advanced Data Analytics program by Enterprise Innovation at a gala event held at Singapore’s Mandarin Orchard Hotel on November 24th. On top of garnering the “Enterprise Innovators” award for the insurance industry, the company also outran a variety of companies from all […]
Game API Market Research, Share, Competitor Strategy and Trends by Forecast to 2023
Market Highlights: NetEnt is one of the prominent company in game API market. It has developed an API known as Extend that is a powerful API that represent a large amount of real-time player-generated data, which can be used to deliver a one-of-a-kind gaming experience. It’s about using the events inside the game to enhance […]