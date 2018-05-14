Head-Up Display 2018 Global Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions Challenges, Applications, Development History, Drivers and Trends & Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Head-up displays are display units that allow users to view from their own focus angle. These display units project information onto the front glass of the vehicle/aircraft and fit it permanently into the driver’s field of vision. As these displays are fit into the driver’s field of vision, there are very low chances of occurrence of accidents due to increased safety with all attention towards the traffic.

The driving factors for Head-Up Display Market include advancement of technology in military and aviation sector. The increase in growth of passenger traffic has led to increase in demand of head-up displays in civil aviation sector. The increasing demand for head–up displays in order to improve the consumer experience in vehicle/aircraft to ensure safety is also one of the major driving factor for growth of head-up displays in the market. The advantage of using these displays is that it saves time for people who spend their time looking around the car for their cell phones or any other work. One of the major drawback of using head-up displays is that the light efficiency is low due to complex structure of optical system provided in head-up displays

The head-up display market is segmented on the basis of type, component and application. The type segment consists of fixed-mounted and helmet-mounted head-up displays. The component segment consists of combiner, video-generator and projector unit. The application segment consists of automotive industry, military and civil aviation sector. By type segment, fixed-mounted head-up displays are the displays where the driver looks through the image displayed which is mounted on the glass of aircraft/vehicle. These displays are mostly used in aircraft and motor vehicles. The size and weight of this type of display system is more than any other head-up display type.

The Head-Up Display Market is expected to grow at USD ~11 Billion by 2022, at ~24% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players:

Penny AB (Sweden)

Hudway (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany)

Yazaki Corporation (Japan)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Micro Vision Inc. (U.S.)

Saab Automobile AB (Sweden)

Visteon Corporation (U.S.)

Honeywell Aerospace (U.S.)

BAE Systems Inc. (U.K.)

Continental AG (Germany)

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan)

Segments:

Head-up display market is segmented on the basis of type, component and application.

Head-Up Display Market by Type:

Fixed-mounted

Helmet-mounted

Head-Up Display Market by Component:

Combiner

Video-generator

Projector unit

Head-Up Display Market by Application:

Automotive industry

Luxury/Premium cars



Sports cars



Mid-segment cars

Military and civil aviation sector

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of head-up display market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to acquire largest market share in this market because of increasing awareness about the safety systems to be installed in automobile and aircraft systems. Europe is expected to be second largest region due to the increasing demand of luxury or premium cars and SUV’s equipped with head-up display systems.

Intended Audience

Automobile manufacturers

Aircraft manufacturers

Head-Up display manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers

End-users

Industry investors

Study Objectives of Head-Up Display Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the head-up display market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the head-up display market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, component and application.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the head-up display market.

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

List of Tables

Table 1 Head-Up Display Market, By Type

Table 2 Head-Up Display Market, By Component

Table 3 Head-Up Display Market, By Application

Table 4 Head-Up Display Market, By Regions

Table 5 North America Head-Up Display Market, By Type

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Head-Up Display Market: By Type (%)

Figure 3 Head-Up Display Market: By Component (%)

Figure 4 Head-Up Display Market: By Application (%)

Figure 5 Head-Up Display Market: By Region (%)

