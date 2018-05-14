Fiber to the Premises Global Market Segmentation and Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

FTTP or Fiber to the Premises can be explained as a pure fiber-optic cable connection for providing the Internet access to the user’s home or business from an Internet Service Provider (ISP). Fiber to the Premises Market is one of the growing technology which is currently being adopted by the several ISPs for the providing internet access to their customers. FTTP offers variety of features and runs at much faster speed than the coaxial cable Internet or dial-up connection. With the growing demand for the broadband network, the companies are investing heavily on the development of the new products or technology which can be used to deliver the services more efficiently.

The major driving factors identified in this report are growing market size of cloud computing, increasing shift towards the entertainment in terms of the consumption and streaming of online services or contents high development in the area of public services such as smart grids, e-health solutions and e-governance systems.

Whereas there are some factors which is expected to hinder the market. Deployment of FTTP will require heavy capital investment as the ISPs will have to migrate the current network infrastructure.

Key Players:

Cincinnati Bell (U.S.)

Cellular South Inc. (U.S.)

Verizon Wireless (U.S.)

AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

Cox Communications (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

CenturyLink, Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Corning Incorporated (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

FTTP market is being dominated by Asia-Pacific. Countries such as South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong shows very high growth rate in the penetration of FTTP penetration among other countries. Also, developing countries in Asia-Pacific such as China and India is showing very high potential towards the fiber market. North America stands as second biggest market for the FTTP. Development by the key companies and presence of U.S. and Canada in this region gives North America a huge boost in the market of FTTP. Europe stands as third biggest market. Increasing government spending on the network infrastructure is one of the few factors which is supporting the market of FTTP in Europe.

Segments:

For the purpose of this report, Market Research Future has segmented the market of FTTP into Type, End Users and Verticals. Type includes BPON, GPON and EPON where the end users has been identified as Personal and Large Enterprise. The Verticals of FTTP market has been segmented as IT & Telecommunication, Government, Transportation, Industrial, and Aerospace & Defense among others.

By End Users-

Personal Commercial

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Type-

Broadband PON (BPON)

Gigabit PON (GPON)

Ethernet PON (EPON)

By Verticals:

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Transportation

Industrial

Aerospace & Defence

Others

Intended Audience:

Technology Providers

Internet Service Providers

Fiber Cable Manufacturers

Fiber Cable Distributors

Research Institutes

Government

Study Objectives of Global Fiber to the Premises Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Fiber to the Premises Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Global Fiber to the Premises Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by services, application and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Fiber to the Premises market.

