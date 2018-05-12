Botho University leads the way in distance learning programs in Botswana

Botho University is Botswana’s only ISO certified institution to offer online graduate programs

Online graduate programs are completely changing the face of education in Botswana. Botho University is one of the major institutions to offer online graduate programs Botswana which attract many international students.

Botho University is the only ISO certified institution to offer distance learning courses in Botswana. The university has a reputation for offering highly structured online degrees. This is thanks to the special curriculum that is designed by expert faculty. Botho University boasts of having some of the best faculty members in Botswana, many of whom are respected in the industry.

The distance learning courses offered by the university are all carefully designed by the faculty staff. The faculty members design online courses taking extensive inputs from industry professionals. This makes the online courses incredibly practical,and it provides hands-on knowledge and training to students. Their distance learning courses attract students from many Southern African countries as well as other countries outside the region.

While Botho University has four campuses which attract international students, the university distance learning courses are also highly sought after. This is also because Botho University has several affiliations with internationally recognized universities. Students who take up distance learning can really benefit from Botho University’s global network. Botho alumni are also very active in networking and graduates will have ample opportunities to network and further their careers. Botho alumni also enjoy the advantage of being part of a global network consisting of international graduates from the university’s affiliations.

Botho University currently offers a range of university distance learning courses. These range from business and accounting degrees to computing degrees and from graduate studies and research to technical and vocational programs. Distance learning students are provided access to a superior learning environment with technology driven learning resources. The university places as much emphasis on its online graduate programs Botswana as it does to its campus-based programs.

Botho University is leading the crop when it comes to distance learning courses in Botswana. Already, thousands of international students have taken advantage of their university distance learning courses. Botho graduates are known to make big strides in their careers, regardless of whether they study on campus or online. Botho University is known to train its students with useful and essential skills that will help them perform better.

