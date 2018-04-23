The Rome Foundation to Present Clinical Symposium on Central Neuromodulators for Chronic GI Pain and Functional GI Disorders (Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction) at Digestive Disease Week 2018

RALEIGH, NC – The Rome Foundation will present a clinical Symposium on Central Neuromodulators for Chronic GI Pain and Functional GI Disorders (Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction) on Saturday, June 2 at Digestive Disease Week 2018.

The symposium, will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Room 145A in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

“The field of Neurogastroenterology has grown considerably in the last few years and these disorders (disorders of gut-brain interaction rather than FGIDs) are amenable to antidepressants and related psychotropic agents by virtue of their action on the brain,” commented Douglas A. Drossman MD, President of the Rome Foundation.

“The Rome Foundation is redefining these medications as central neuromodulators to reflect their physiological function and to avoid illogical and stigmatizing terms like antidepressants and antipsychotics,” added Dr. Drossman. “We want to eliminate reluctance on the part of patient to take them or doctors to prescribe them because they are inappropriately viewed as “psychiatric.”

The basis for the symposium is a paper that was recently appeared in the publication Gastroenterology by Dr. Drossman, and provides breakthrough information to help GI docs understand these agents and how to use them for treating the various disorders. The paper is the most comprehensive information that exists and the key elements will be communicated at the symposium.

The value and utility of using these treatments are not well understood by many gastroenterologists, either because their use is not well taught in training programs and/or the use of these agents have stigmatizing features that results from mind-body dualistic thinking. The symposium will help gastroenterologists in their care of patients with chronic symptoms and disorders of gut brain interaction.

The symposium is part of The Rome Foundation’s mission to provide educational information to help in learning.

About The Rome Foundation

The mission of The Rome Foundation is to improve the lives of people with functional GI disorders. As an independent not-for-profit organization, The Rome Foundation provides support for scientific research and the development of educational information to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGIDs).

Over the last 20 years, The Rome Foundation has sought to legitimize and update our knowledge of the FGIDs. This has been accomplished by bringing together scientists and clinicians from around the world to classify and critically appraise the science of gastrointestinal function and dysfunction. This work has enabled the experts convened by the Foundation to make recommendations for diagnosis and treatment that can be applied in research and clinical practice. These recommendations are provided in the Foundation’s publications and reflected in the Rome diagnostic criteria.

For more information, or to set up an interview with Dr. Douglas Drossman, President of The Rome Foundation onsite at DDW 2018, contact Johannah Ruddy jruddy@theromefoundation.org or visit https://theromefoundation.org/.