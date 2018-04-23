Symposium, Dwarka launched its World-Cuisine Restaurant

New Delhi, 23 April 2018: Symposium has announced the launch of its first restaurant with a motto “Happiness in togetherness” on 21 April 2018 in City Centre Mall, Dwarka. The restaurant is being launched with the aim of serving authentic and splendorous delicacies prepared on Tandoor.

Designed with a contemporary touch, Symposium at Dwarka gives a perfect ambiance for having not only family get-togethers but also for business meetings. Spread over 2700 sq. ft. the restaurant offers a capacity of accommodating more 80 guests. With a modern and elegant interior and eye – candy décor aims at leaving the guests mesmerized in every possible way.

Speaking of the launch, Mr. Arvind Kumar, “We are very excited to launch a World Cuisine restaurant in Dwarka and are ready to offer authentic cuisine along with the best service to our guests. At our restaurant, we aim to provide a delightful experience to our guests in terms of taste as well as service.”

Serving World-Cuisine prepared in Tandoor, some of the signature dishes of the restaurant are Hyderabadi Matka Biryani, Dal Makhani, Paneer Lababdar and many more along with mouth-watering dessert items such as Tiramisu in a Jar, Banoffee Pie in a Jar and Walnut Brownie with a Vanilla Ice Cream. The USP of the restaurant is their exclusive collection of coffees that are specially developed by their connoisseurs.