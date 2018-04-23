Smartphone Screen Protector Market To Perceive Thriving Accruals By 2022 With A Striking CAGR

Smartphone Screen Protector Market – Overview

A significant rise in the number of smartphone devices has led to an upsurge in demand for screen protectors for smartphones. Market reports linked to the semiconductors & electronics sector made available by Market Research Future along with published reports on other sectors have been recently published along with a report on this market. The industry for smartphone screen protector market will achieve revenues worth US $ 49.2 Billion by 2022 while growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.58 percent in the forecast period.

Customizations for smartphones have increased considerably in the past few years. As screen protectors increase the durability and usage of the smartphones, they are considered as an indispensable accessory to smartphones. This detail has favorably increased the demand for this particular industry. Furthermore, the marginal cost of smartphone screen protectors is also a significant factor that will contribute positively to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

According to MRFR, the Smartphone screen protector market is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period and expected to reach market size of US $49.2 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Industry Updates:

Dec 2017 Belkin which has established its position as the market leader in mobile accessories and screen care, recently introduced its complete portfolio of curved screen protection for smartphones such as Apple Watch, iPhone and Samsung devices. The smartphone screen protectors are engineered to accommodate the curved edges of these devices, the new line provides screens with better durability, resilience and seamless coverage. The all-inclusive coverage significantly decreases device vulnerability to scuffs, scratches and damages.

Global Competitive Analysis

Contenders who are a part of the industry have devised their corporate strategy blueprint in a way that that can bring the best outcomes for development in the current scenario. With the ability to sustain their competitive edge being one of the primary factors driving their efforts, the scope for growth in the industry appears to be promising through the forecast period. The rising affinity for diversification in the market, has indirectly enabled the players to utilize the many prospects available. The companies in this particular industry are also trying to maintain and enhance financial liquidity that can be instrumental to invest in growth strategies as and when they become available. This particular trend has enabled portfolio improvements along with the affinity for diversification in the sector, which has benefitted the market competitors tremendously in this industry.

The influential competitors in the Smartphone screen protector market industry are AZ Infolink Pvt. Ltd.(India), Zagg Inc. (U.S.), Bodyguardz (U.S.), Corning Inc. (U.S.), Asahi Glass co. (Japan), SCHOTT Corporation (Germany), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan) and Belkin International Inc. (U.S.) to name a few.

Industry Segments

The smartphone screen protector industry globally has been segmented on the basis of types, materials, thickness and applications. The materials segment comprises of tempered glass material, Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and multi-layer among others. The various types of smartphone screen protectors are 2.5D, 2D, 3D, 9H tempered glass and color screen protector among others. The screen protectors in terms of thickness include sizes of .026mm, 0.21 mm, 0.48mm and 0.33 mm among others. The applications segments comprise of smartphones, tablets and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The region wise analysis of the smartphone screen protector industry includes regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of the world. The swift development in terms of adoption of smartphones and tablets in the developing countries such as China and India is estimated to add to the growth of smartphone screen protector industry in the Asia Pacific region. It is likely that the market will also observe rapid growth owing to the upsurge in the adoption rates of the e-commerce market. The North American region is estimated to further develop due to the growing acceptance of high price smartphones and premium technology. The development of the European region for the smartphone screen protector industry is estimated to be driven by the rise in the disposable income levels of the consumers and the amplified adoption rates of premium smartphones. The customers in the region are focused on the quality of the product used, which in turn will lead to the growth of smartphone screen protector industry.

