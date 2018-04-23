Health and Wellness

Shilpa Shetty Kundra Wins the OSM Inspiration of the Year Award 2018

Digi Osmosis, a leading digital marketing agency in India, has a joint venture with Shilpa Shetty Kundra to endorse health and fitness content digitally. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, an actor and a devoted promoter of healthy and holistic living has been crowned the winner of the OSM (Outlook Social Media) Inspiration of the year award 2018.

Speaking about her achievement, Shilpa said, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fans & Outlook for honouring me with this award. I am a true believer of ‘Swasth Raho Mast Raho’! I strongly feel that social media is a great medium to get connected with people (of all walks and age). I intend to spread awareness and share my knowledge, passion and play a catalyst to focus on the importance of health (many a times ignored). With the Art of Wellness venture in collaboration with Digi Osmosis, I aim to encourage people to maintain a healthier and holistic lifestyle.” Shilpa Shetty Kundra has launched her one-of-a-kind health and wellness venture in collaboration with Digi Osmosis, a leading digital marketing agency.

Commenting on the recognition, Manish Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, Digi Osmosis, said, “We are always cheering for Shilpa. We are a proud team. Shilpa has placed immense trust in us as her digital partner and we are personally invested in driving relevant content and unique properties for her channel that is shareable and enables Shilpa to connect with her fans across the globe.”

‘Outlook Social Media Awards 2018’ aims at recognising and rewarding the outspoken, the outstanding, the outliers of the social media ecosystem OSM seeks to honour individuals, companies and brands and the significant others, those who have made the best use of the new media. Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra were winners in previous editions.

