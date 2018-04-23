Security Paper Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2027

Globally, the paper industry is growing in nowadays. Security paper market is expected to grow due to increasing demand of the security paper for various items such as certificates, checks, banknotes, passports, stamp paper and identity cards etc. during the forecast period. Depending on the intended use security paper are usually made from pulp with contents of cotton, linen and hemp fibers, alternatively supplemented with abaca and others. Nowadays challenge toward us protecting our document against counterfeit and forgery fraud. Security paper protects document against the threat of chemical alteration cut & paste forgery and high technology counterfeiting because security paper manufactured with some special features so they made difficult the forgery. For example, water marks are added on the paper and then further printing is done on the paper so it makes difficult the counterfeiting of the original document. Various types of security papers available in the market such as standard security paper, toner fix security paper and jet fix security paper etc. Selection of the security paper varies from application to application and type of security. The demand for the above listed different types of security paper is expected to reach at top of the paper industry during the forecast period.

Security Paper– Market Dynamics

Growth in demand for the security paper market is expected to grow strongly for several reasons. One of the significant factors which contribute to the growth of the security paper market is increasing number of frauds day by day. To overcome the fraud, government and other organizations such as bank and passport offices made over paper document more secure, so they positively affect the demand of the security paper market. The increase in disposable incomes has made foreign tours more reasonable, which has developed higher demand for visas and passports, this is also one of the considerable factor for the stainable growth of the security paper market. Rise in awareness regarding frauds among consumer groups and growth in the need for protection against counterfeiters definitely impacting the security paper market. The rise in online banking activity and digitalization can affect the tremendous growth of the security paper market.

Security PaperMarket – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global security paper market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is anticipated to witness the sluggish growth of security paper market owing to rising consumer awareness in the region. Europe represents the largest share in the security paper market in terms of volume and it is estimated to grow by the moderate growth rate because of its average economic performance. Asia Pacific security paper market including India and China is expected to grow by the better growth rate. Latin America security paper market is expected to grow by moderate growth rate. Asia Pacific and North America have the largest regional market for the security paper, owing to high demand from various industry. The Middle East and Central and South America are expected to observe stable growth rates in near future.

Security PaperMarket – Key Players

Few of the major players identified across the globe in the security paper market such as Infinity Security Papers Ltd, Simpson Security Papers, Inc, SPM – Security Paper Mill, Inc., HG TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD, Sankt-Peterburgskaya Bumazhnaya Fabrika Goznaka, Troy Group, Inc., Luminescence International Ltd, etc.