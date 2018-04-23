Lifestyle

Refresh Yourself with Spiffing Cocktails only at Henpecked!

Come and indulge yourself with salubrious drinks only at Henpecked-Eat Drink & Obey, a restaurant offering farm to fork dining experience situated in the heart of Mumbai. Beat the heat with spiffing cocktails only @ 900 without burning a hole in your pocket.

Come & experience exceptional cocktail menu to quench your thirst like Scarecrow- which is a blend of lime, Old monk, palm sugar, Sugarcane Juice & is loaded with minerals like potassium, iron and copper, vitamin C and antioxidants. While, Kambucha is a combination of Blue Curacao, Orange Juice, Lime Juice, Tequila & Kambucha.This drink offers a plethora of health benefits to keep you active and hydrated all day long.

So, head to Henpecked to satiate your thirst this scorching summer with most refreshing cocktails.

