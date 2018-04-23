Uncategorized

Rajnaitik Kranti Party launched at delhi ,to uproot major problems prevailing in Indian political system

editor Comment(0)

At a time when every major existing political party is failing to serve the voters and disappointing them, Rajnaitik Kranti Party is all set to emerge as a new political alternative in the country. Bharat Swabhiman Swadesh Trust and Rajiv Dixit Political Research Centre have made all the arrangements for party’s launch. 
The official launch was made during the Press Conference at the Press Club of India, New Delhi. The newly floated outfit has announced that will participate in the General Elections in 2019 across nine states i.e. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Rajasthan. A total of 221 candidates will be fielded by the party in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 
Process for registration is done: 
The party has decided to clean the dirt in country’s politics. The chief coordinator and national convener of Rajnaitik Kranti Party, Manmohan Mishra, informed that they have already applied at the Election Commission for the registration of the party. 
The party has been floated on the ideologies of the eminent Swadeshi thinker and social activist late Shri Rajiv Dixit.  
Patriots from various social organisations who are committed to doing something for the country are eager to join the outfit and are lending their support. 
Candidates to be selected after interviews: 
Party’s national president Ashit Pathak informed that Rajnaitik Kranti Party will choose candidates for 2019 General Elections after conducting interviews. The selected candidates will then be polished by Rajiv Dixit Political Research Centre. The candidates will also be asked to sign a 22-point certificate of the declaration to guide them how they are going work in the Parliament. 
The candidates, after getting elected to the Parliament will have to work on the party’s ideologies mentioned in the certificate of declaration and they will have to tender their resignation if found violating party’s code. 

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Microsoft Office 365 Support

editor

Microsoft Office 365 Support Number to get instant help for any office 365 Product related issues. This toll free number for Microsoft Office 365 support is available 24*7 that provides you quick and instant support. We have microsoft office 365 online support for any issues like as it initially incorporated had forms of Exchange, Lync, […]
Uncategorized

Useful Strategies to Succeed in CFD Trading

editor

Now as you’ve got some extra cash to play with, you are planning to put it into CFD trading and have even opened a CFD trading account. But you won’t want to lose your hard-earned money, will you? So, you need to learn certain CFD trading strategies. The various trading strategies fall into two basic […]
Uncategorized

“Best Doors in First Class Finish”

editor

ABCOR is one of the cleanest metal processing companies in Australia. Along with attaching great emphasis on professional competence and environmental friendliness, ABCOR also ensure the best possible operating equipment and optimal working conditions for employees. Premier Door Systems Pty Ltd located in Campbellfield, Australia is a long-standing partner of the German specialist for high-speed […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *