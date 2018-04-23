Pheochromocytoma Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast 2025

Pheochromocytoma is an efficient catecholamine-secreting tumor of the adrenal gland medulla. Catecholamines include norepinephrine, epinephrine, and their derivatives. Symptoms of pheochromocytoma include flank skin, elevated heart rate, elevated blood pressure, anxiety, sweating, headache, and weight loss. Within normal limits, norepinephrine and epinephrine hormones are responsible for regulating the blood pressure and heart rate. Excess production of catecholamine due to pheochromocytoma is a reason for high blood pressure with life-threatening and potentially serious difficulties such as stroke and heart attack. Pheochromocytoma occurs most frequently in adults aged between 30 and 60 years. Pheochromocytomas are not life-threatening mostly, but have 10% chances of being cancerous. High blood pressure is the most significant symptom; however, excessive sweating, light-headedness, a fast and pounding pulse when standing, severe headache, rapid breathing, and other symptoms may also occur.

The pheochromocytoma market can be segmented based on diagnosis, treatment, and region. Based on diagnosis, the market can be segmented into laboratory tests, imaging tests, and genetic testing. Laboratory tests include 24-hour urine test and blood test. These tests help in measuring the levels of noradrenaline, adrenaline, and byproducts of these hormones in the patient’s body. Furthermore, imaging tests include computed tomography (CT) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), M-iodobenzylguanidine (MIBG) imaging, and positron emission tomography (PET). Genetic testing includes profiles of plasma catecholamine metabolites in patients with hereditary pheochromocytoma. Based on treatment, the pheochromocytoma market has been segmented into medications and surgery. Medications include Beta blockers that decrease the heart rate and reduce the blood pressure and antihypertensive drugs that lower the blood pressure. Moreover, surgery includes adrenalectomy, which is surgical removal of one or both the adrenal glands.

Based on geography, the global pheochromocytoma market can be segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. North America dominates the global pheochromocytoma market, followed by Europe. Key factors driving the market in these two regions are growing awareness about malignant effects of tumor among the people and availability of sophisticated and technologically advanced treatment options in these regions. According to Clinical Key, a health care website by Elsevier, Inc., the prevalence of tumor is estimated to be around 2 cases per 100,000 individuals in the U.S. every year. Around 5% of adrenal incidentalomas are pheochromocytomas. Studies have also shown that about 25% of them are hereditary. Hence, increasing expertise in gene therapy may also help in curbing the cancer growth.

Advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer are likely to add to product offerings in the near future. The prevalence of cancer is increasing in developing countries. Thus, cost-effective treatment options are likely to witness high demand in these countries. According to an article published by Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., the number of patients in the U.S. is around 4000 to 6000 currently, with less than 1000 new cases diagnosed in 2016. Additionally, unhealthy lifestyle habits such as smoking and drinking are contributing to growth of the pheochromocytoma market in North America. Asia Pacific is one of the most promising markets for pheochromocytoma, as the region is developing rapidly. Furthermore, presence of emerging economies and easy penetration of the market in developing countries in Asia would drive the pheochromocytoma market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Several pharmaceutical companies are currently developing therapeutic treatments to reduce the malignant effects of the pheochromocytoma. Some of the top players operating in the global pheochromocytoma market are Exelixis, Inc., MediaPharma s.r.l., Pfizer Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

