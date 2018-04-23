PDS Life Sciences Selects Vicente Nogues as new CEO

Pratteln, Switzerland; April 13, 2018 – PDS Life Sciences, a global provider of software and solutions dedicated to Preclinical Research and Development, has announced the appointment of Vicente Nogues, PhD, as the new CEO effective April 10, 2018. Dr. Nogues will be based in Basel, Switzerland.

Vince will be instrumental in providing scientific and operational leadership to PDS. His guidance will be especially important as preclinical research becomes more data-driven. Authorities and the industry is increasingly demanding new ways to streamline data management and visualize data to make better go/no-go decisions in drug compound development. His nomination reflects the philosophical DNA of PDS, which is to first identify challenges in Preclinical Research and Development and to then use technology to solve those challenges.” Even more important, Vince is a great fit with each of PDS” current Executive Managers. PDS is delighted that Vince accepted the position.

PDS” chairman Dr. Kuno Sommer, on behalf of the PDS board, stated “We are excited to have Vince join us as CEO. Vince brings widely acknowledged leadership reputation and a lifelong passion for Preclinical Research and Development – all of which are critical ingredients in the continued evolution of our company. We are absolutely confident that Vince is the right leader for PDS who can create value and build a platform for an exceptional team of loyal and creative employees. We are especially pleased to welcome Vince as our CEO as we embark on our next chapter with business critical services for study sponsors in the space of regulatory submission services and CDISC SEND.”

“I’m honored, and I’m grateful to the board for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of creative, dedicated and talented professionals. Becoming PDS” new CEO is an exciting next step in my career. I”m looking forward to leveraging my past experience in drug development and human resource management to shape PDS” future growth”, said Vicente Nogues.

Prior to joining PDS, Nogues held several research leadership positions at Novartis including head of preclinical operations, head of toxicology and head of scientific documentation following his career as a Toxicological Pathologist at Ciba-Geigy. Before his nomination as CEO of PDS, Vince managed PDS” product development as Vice President. Nogues earned a degree in veterinary medicine from the University of Zurich and a doctorate in veterinary pathology from the University of Berne.

To learn more about PDS Life Sciences” software and preclinical research specializations, visit pdslifesciences.com.

About PDS

For almost 40 years, PDS has provided intuitive software and solutions for life sciences research and development programs worldwide. Most of the world”s top 10 pharma companies rely on PDS software, as do industry-leading CROs, chemical companies, universities and regulatory agencies. The PDS software lineup is centered on Ascentos™, an integrated preclinical software data management system, which supports toxicology, clinical pathology, reproductive toxicology and anatomic pathology. PDS also offers TranSEND™, a complete FDA SEND submission management solution, and SEND Express™, a dedicated outsourced service for FDA SEND compliant submissions. Learn more at pdslifesciences.com.