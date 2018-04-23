One Man’s Road To Success

Tristan Angelini is known by family and friends as someone who is outgoing, family-oriented and very much fun to be with. But, let’s get to know the serious side of Tristan as a business entrepreneur. We have the opportunity to interview him and perhaps he can let us into a few secrets on his success.

What inspired you to make a career in property developing?

I was inspired by a book called rich dad poor dad by Robert Kiyosaki. This first gave me an insight on how to live financially free so I tried to implement that concept over the years. I have always loved designing, building and construction. My grandfather was a builder and my father is also a property developer. I have been raised on construction sites and in the building industry.

What was your first project with Hillbrook?

My first job with Hillbrook was actually a renovation job. I renovated a bathroom for a family member. I was paid very little but I completed this job after my current jobs hours and on weekends.

What do you enjoy most about being a property developer?

The most enjoyable thing about being a property developer is the ability to see building come to life. I am a hands on developer so I enjoy every aspect including design, management, planning, and also the deal. It’s an amazing feeling when you imagine something in your head and then you see it getting built and completed. A truly satisfying experience.

What is the best career advice you have ever been given?

The best career advice I have been given is to ride the property market cycle. Learn when to buy, when to hold and learn when to sell. have been blessed by having some of the most experienced property developers in Melbourne by my side. Another one is to never get emotional about a deal – there is always land around every corner.

What are the biggest changes you have seen in property since you first started?

The amount of international investors coming into the market has been a shock especially from China.

