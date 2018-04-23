Tech

Jihosoft Updates Android Data Recovery – Recover Deleted Files Directly from Android Phone/Tablet

Shenzhen, China – April 23, 2018 – Jihosoft Co., Ltd., a pioneering software developer and supplier specializing in multiple computer softwares, today proudly announced the newly upgraded flagship product Android Data Recovery, a well-functioned data recovery solution available for Android devices.

“Having helped over millions of Android users in the past 6 years to retrieve their mistakenly deleted or lost data. And we also got lots of feedback from Android users who wanted to get back their data,” said Edmond, lead developer of Jihosoft. “Therefore, we continually optimize the functions of our data recovery program without delay, and finally brought out the whole new Android Data Recovery, aiming to thoroughly recover all important Android data with the maximum recovery success rate.”

Download FREE Jihosoft Android Data Recovery to scan and read your deleted/lost messages, contacts and more from Android devices:
http://www.jihosoft.com/dl/?id=androidrecovery

Highlighted Features of Jihosoft Android Phone Recovery

A Very Efficient Android Data Recovery Solution:
Built on the new algorithm, Jihosoft Android Phone Recovery is able to scan deeper than ever to make sure users can get back deleted files from Android directly.

The Top-Ranking Android Data Recovery Success Rate:
Jihosoft Android Data Recovery has been improved a lot both in efficiency and success rate. The higher success rate is realized by an optimization algorithm.

The Most Compatible Utility for Any Android Files and Android Device:
It supports recovering contacts, call history, SMS messagse, photos, videos, audios, WhatsAp and Viber chats and etc from Android internal memory, and is perfectly compatible with any Android smartphone and tablet, including Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony, Huawei, OnePlus, Xiaomi, LG, Motorola, and etc. Moreover, it runs well on Android 8.0 or later.

Pricing and Availability:
Jihosoft Android Data Recovery is available for both Windows and Mac computer with Personal Edition for $49.95. No catch, no hidden costs, no in-app purchases. And the free trial version is available too, users can directly download it for a try: http://www.jihosoft.com/dl/?id=androidrecovery

About Jihosoft:
Jihosoft Inc. was established in 2012 in Shenzhen, China. Jihosoft have extended its business worldwide and all the products with their perfect functions have already won huge reputation among users all over the world. For more info, visit: http://www.jihosoft.com/.

