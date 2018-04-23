Gut and Digestive Health Ingredients Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 7.4% during the period 2017- 2023

Market Definition:

Gut and digestive health ingredients are solution to millions of population suffering from gut and digestive health disorder. The most commonly named gut and digestive health ingredients are prebiotics, probiotics, dietary enzymes, polyphenol, and others. They help to digest food, produces vitamins, regulate hormones, excrete toxins, and produce healing compounds, which keep human body healthy. Owing to the association of digestive health with food and drink intake, a wide range of opportunity for gut and digestive health ingredients is present over the global food and beverage industry.

Market Scenario:

Gut and digestive health ingredients include prebiotics, probiotics, dietary enzymes, polyphenol and others. They provide relief to various digestive disorders such as irritable bowel, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, heartburn, reflux, and gas. Increasing gut and digestive health issues among the population is driving growth of the global gut and digestive health ingredients market. Moreover, increasing population of gluten and lactose intolerant consumers is adding fuel to the growth of gut and digestive health ingredients.

Rising health consciousness among the consumers followed by their high concern over their food consumption is further boosting the global gut and digestive health ingredients market. Moreover, increasing applications of gut and digestive health ingredients in the various product line of food industry is expected to surge the market growth of gut and digestive health ingredients.

All these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 7.4% of the global gut and digestive health ingredients market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Receive a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4690

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global gut and digestive health ingredients market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), UAS Labs, LLC (U.S.), Beneo BV (Germany), Novotech Nutraceuticals (Australia), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Key Findings

Combination of prebiotics and probiotics are majorly used in dietary supplements with the term symbiotic

Among the gut and digestive health ingredients, probiotic is used in dairy industry.

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical industry

Bakery industry

Supplement industry

Beverage industry

Dairy industry

Traders, importers, and exporters

Segments

On the basis of type, the gut and digestive health ingredients market are segmented into prebiotics, probiotics, dietary enzymes, polyphenols, and others. Among them, the prebiotic is dominating the market with its attribute of fertilizing the good bacteria present in the human gut and also holds medically proven health benefits. However, the dietary enzymes are witnessing a steady growth for the lactose intolerant population.

Based on the applications, the gut and digestive health ingredients are segmented into pharmaceuticals, supplements, beverages, oils and fats, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, and others. Among all, the supplements segment is dominating the market as compared to other industries owing to its popularity among the consumers due to health benefits. However, the dairy segment is projected to grow over the forecast period.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gut-digestive-health-ingredients-market-4690

Regional Analysis

The global gut and digestive health ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the market followed by Asia Pacific. Increasing health conscious population and their inclination towards functional food and beverages is driving the growth of the global gut and digestive health ingredients market in Europe. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the gut and digestive health ingredients in developing countries such as India and China is boosting growth of the the Asia Pacific market.

North America is witnessing a steady growth in gut and digestive health ingredients market in which the U.S. is dominating the North American market. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa is expected to show the modest growth over the forecast period.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com