Escalating Investments to Bolster Cargo Handling, Warehousing & Travel Agencies’ Services in Spain – Ken Research

Cargo handling supports cargo warehousing by basically controlling the storage levels as well as logistics of various goods and products to manufacturing facilities, distribution centers and warehouses. Now, more than 90% of the general cargo trades have been containerized and most of this containerized cargo is handled by heavy cranes, forklifts or by the deck cranes. As far as the travel agencies in Spain are concerned, it has an established market in the global travel industry and ranks as one of the most famous tourist destination.

The industry research report titled, “Cargo Handling, Warehousing and Travel Agencies in Spain: ISIC 63” provides a comprehensive 360 degree view of this industry by properly highlighting the size and shape of Cargo Handling, Warehousing and Travel Agencies market at national level. It offers the recent retail sales data, permitting its users to well identify the sectors that are propelling growth in this industry. All the leading companies, leading brands along with strategic analysis of the significant factors that mainly influence the market (such as: new product developments, packaging innovations, economic or lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues) are very well pictured in this report in order to produce a transparent image of the industry amongst the users.

The industry mainly caters to the products including Cargo Handling, Other Supporting Transport Activities, Storage and Warehousing, and Travel Agencies. A proper investigation of these products which constitute this industry is carried out on the basis of market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data such that true insights are released.

Some of the major players of this industry namely involve: ABB Group, Pioneer Corporation, Liebherr Group, Kalmar Global, Toyota Industries Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Seehafen Wismar GmbH, Terex Corporation, JBT Corporation, Johnson Taylor Forklifts, and Konecranes Plc.

The Port of Port of Spain (PPOS) has been witnessed as one of the most prevalent cargo handling business units of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago since it carries out a horde of functions including berthing for international container vessels, break bulk, roll- on/ roll-off, dry and liquid/bulk cargo vessels, as well as towage services, container freight services and warehousing, and also acts as a one stop barrel shop for clearance and delivery of personal effects.

With the increase in cargo traffic at the ports in Spain, a massive potential for growth opportunities for cargo handling equipments has been witnessed recently and accordingly, an increased affinity to procure such equipments either on lease or on rent has been traced in industries. Majorly, if looked upon globally, the European ports have managed to achieve an affirmative growth rate in the cargo traffic especially at marine ports, which is further expected to propel the growth of cargo handling industry with the passage of time in major parts of Europe including Spain.

It has been observed that the recent trends have triggered amplification in number of buyers of storage and warehousing, like e-commerce, internet retailing, retail and wholesale industries, and have ultimately contributed to the holistic development of the industry. Huge investments in port infrastructure coupled with persistent developments of internet retailing and tourism sectors in the country are expected to speed up the market by 2021. A flourishing tourism sector is definitely going to have an optimistic impact on the industry’s growth rates. Furthermore, owing to the positive economic progress, and remarkable growth in the exports; the industry’s performance has been noted to evolve at a decent CAGR by the end of 2016 and is anticipated to keep on ameliorating year after year registering improved CAGRs in future.

Considering the travel agencies industry in Spain; in 2016, international tourism spending in the country was valued somewhere at 58.9 billion Euros and these statistics have further amplified in 2017 and will continue to rise at an increasing pace, leading to a positive future market outlook. Lately, it has been noticed that the tourism sector is experiencing a rise in market demands for travel agencies’ services as a result of which, the market is anticipated to record more than 1% CAGR by 2021 owing to the infrastructural investments along with ongoing innovations.

Today, travel and tourism are being treated as the most significant activities in Spanish economy since they have a direct impact on the overall economic growth of a country supplemented by booming employment opportunities and thereby, the industry is all set to proliferate in the coming years.

