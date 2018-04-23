Uncategorized

Dubai Open Day – UK University Programme May 05 2018

editor Comment(0)

Stafford Global: Bringing the University to You Since 1993
Education Free Zone, Ras Al Khaimah Free Zone Authority, United Arab Emirates
People who attend our open days or webinars are exposed to some of the most pressing questions about pursing an online or distance learning program. Speak to an academic or an admissions expertONLINE or at our OPEN DAYS in Dubai, UAE to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.
Who is invited: Allworking professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

Open Day (prior registration recommended to avoid delays and disappointment)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

5th May 2018
Novotel Hotel, Barsha– Valet Parking available
10 am to 3 pm

If you choose to attend one of the above open days, please bring along your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment to check your eligibility for available undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
Our partners:

University of Leicester
University of Northampton
University of Nottingham
University of Dundee
Edinburgh Napier University

To register for one of the above events, please visit ourevents page on our blog.
Alternatively, speak to a consultant directlyby requesting a call back.
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

website: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/open-day-uk-university-distance-learning-programmes-dubai

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Breach of confidentiality obligation – Dismissal with immediate effect valid

editor

Breach of a confidentiality obligation can justify issuing an employee with notice of dismissal with immediate effect. That was the verdict of the Landesarbeitsgericht (LAG) Baden-Württemberg [Regional Labour Court of Baden-Württemberg] (Az.: 12 Sa 22/16). We at the commercial law firm GRP Rainer Rechtsanwälte note that before an employer can effectively issue notice of dismissal […]
Uncategorized

TempGenius – largest company deals with wireless temperature alarm

editor

United States 29-11-2016. TempGenius is the leading supplier of temperature monitoring systems which are pertinent to meet the needs of different industries. Large to small sized businesses are based on real-time temperature monitors to ensure safety in environment. There are widest selection of temperature monitoring devices are available which are pertinent to meet your different […]
Uncategorized

How can ceramic brake discs be cheaply resurfaced?

editor

High-tech materials are standard in high HP sports cars. The problem: even the most high-end body includes consumable parts that must be renewed from time to time. Ceramic brake (http://www.rebrake.de/?lang=en) discs are some of the most effective yet most expensive consumable parts. The company FOXX Automotive Components from Weßling to the west of Munich has […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *