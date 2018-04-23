Health and Wellness

Diet and Weight Loss | The best diet plan and natural ways of weight loss

I want to speak on the topic ‘health is wealth’. In the modern time, where pollution, global warming, and other environmental issues have covered us, the importance of health and fitness has increased to a great extent. We need to be more physically healthy and fit to win the current environmental challenges. It keeps us away from the diseases, infections and other lethal diseases by reducing extra kilos, improving the strength of muscle and bones, increasing immunity level, and maintaining the healthy functioning of our major body organs. It helps us to look better with lots of patience and confidence level.
Choose Gracie Carlsbad to Learn Self Defense Skills

JiuJistu is a self-defense technique which helps you to secure yourself. The main advantage is self-defense but trough learning self-defense they will also experience an increase in confidence, increased self-esteem and just all around ability to deal with pressure. It’s really neat to see kids dealing with this pressure, most adults never learn how to […]
Heart Care Foundation of India celebrates World Earth Day 2018

New Delhi, 23rd April 2018: Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI), a leading national non-profit organization celebrated the World Earth Day 2018, jointly with HM DAV Sr. Secondary School. Various inter-school activities and other events were organized at the school campus. Students from about 10 schools participated in competitions based on the theme for this […]
Novel glucometer heralds ‘Promethean Fire’ for Diabetics

Indiegogo, a leading crowdfunding site, just brought a finishing touch for the debut of Insulink, the world’s first insulin dosage tracker, with a crowdfund of over 10,210 US dollars since Sept.14, according to the Dnurse Technology. This new smartphone-compatible gadget, with a mix of creative medtech and human touch, can help diabetics to track and […]

