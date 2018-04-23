Lifestyle

Corporate Trips: You’re Choice of Hotel Counts

editor Comment(0)

With the rise in the number of young entrepreneurs and the consequent rise in the number of start-ups and business ventures in India, the country has witnessed a phenomenal increase in the number of corporate travellers too. With business trips becoming a trend amongst corporate organizations nowadays, a number of corporate travel portals have gained popularity amongst such organizations, the reason being that a good corporate travel portal serves as an all-in-one solution for all issues related to business trips.

Although corporate travel portals can be fully relied upon for getting bookings and reservations done,as far as booking a hotel for your stay is concerned, it would be advisable to consider either the various online hotel reservation sites in India or sites that offer b2b hotel booking for corporates. The reason why we so insist is that such sites take into consideration a number of factors while getting you the best hotel deals. Some of those factors are:-

1. Location

Since the hotel you choose is going to serve as the base for the entire duration of your stay, its location matters the most. As per your itinerary, that hotel must be chosen which is central to almost all the locations that you are scheduled to visit during your trip. An efficient hotel reservation site surely considers this factor while showing the best hotel deals for you.

2. Safety

Appearances are often deceptive. While a hotel might look attractive and grand from the outside, what also counts apart from the looks of the hotel building is the safety inside. Since a number of hotels tend to flout safety regulations, therefore, it is always wise to opt for a hotel that complies with all the prescribed safety norms. In case of any situation of emergency, hotels that abide by all the safety regulations and norms are more likely to better handle such situations and ensure the safety of all human lives.

3. Cleanliness and hygiene

Hotel rooms stay occupied almost round the year. Since a hotel room has been home to many visitors prior to you (and each visitor has his/her own habits and tendencies and/or levels of personal hygiene), it is essential that the hotel maintains a high level of cleanliness and hygiene inside every room. From tidy floors to hygienic washrooms and clean bedding, every bit counts in making your stay pleasant.

4. WiFi

Although a technological necessity, WiFi is nowadays considered a basic amenity that must be provided by a hotel. Since business trips need you to stay connected to the internet 24 by 7 and mobile internet connectivity cannot be relied upon all the time and in all locations, it, therefore, becomes imperative to choose a hotel that provides access to WiFi.

The most renowned hotel booking site that considers all the aforementioned factors while sorting the best deals for you is RoomsXpert. Its algorithm for searching the best hotel deals makes it the favourite of a number of organizations.

Source:https://www.prlog.org/12704325-corporate-trips-youre-choice-of-hotel-counts.html

Related Articles
Lifestyle

CC Wholesale Clothing is the best clothing wholesaler online

editor

United States 13-04-2018. CC Wholesale Clothing is the leading clothing wholesaler who provides finest range of wholesale fashion clothing. It has finest range of apparels available for men, women and kids so you can browse through a range of categories in clothes. These clothes are latest and fashionable so you can buy them to stay […]
Lifestyle

ProofVision’ Announce ‘In-Wall Electric Toothbrush Charger’ For

editor

As one of the UK’s leading names in water resistant electronics and fittings for the bathroom, ‘ProofVision’ have announced the launch of their latest product, the stylish wall mounted toothbrush charger. Designed by ProofVision to address the problem of untidy cables from conventional charging units, the In-Wall Toothbrush Charger is compatible with all Oral B […]
Lifestyle

Keeping alive the magic of Kathak

editor

Dhriti Nritya Academy, a Delhi based organization is on a mission to keep the India’s oldest dance forms alive. The academy in its flagship event UDYAM tries to take Kathak to a larger audience with a mission to involve more and more people with the beautiful art form which is Kathak. In an event held […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *