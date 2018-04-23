Collectors Hunting for the Best and Rare Russian Antiques for Sale Must Visit Global Arts & Antiques

New York, New York (webnewswire) April 23, 2018 – Global Arts & Antiques have a vast experience of over 26 years in collecting the arts. They established their store in 2006 and are in operation ever since then. People who are in search of unique pieces of Russian arts and antique can walk into their store.

A wide range of Russian antiques for sale are available at their store – unique and affordable when compared to their peers. Avid collectors will be fascinated by their authentic 19th century antique collections. It includes customers gaining access to the most popular works that are done by Faberge and Feodor Ruckert. The Russian silver Faberge New York pieces are timeless and classic adored by people across the world.

They do not deal with reproduction items. This sets them apart from the rest of the crowd and helped them in gaining popularity. They also provide a lifetime guarantee on the authenticity of the products they sell. It indicates the authenticity of the antique pieces they sell.

‘I am very happy with my purchase – which was exactly as promised by the seller’ says Allshi, one of their clients.

While there are many Russian antique dealers New York, none is as good as the Global Arts & Antiques. Things that one can find in these stores include teaspoons set, silver cloisonne, Russian enamel pictorial. These are few of the many items that you can see in this store.

Global Arts and Antiques have both a Facebook and Instagram page wherein they post the pictures of the collection that they sell at their store.

Collectors can follow these pages if they want to check the photos of the collection they have in store. People who follow them on these pages will also get the latest updates. The store manager says, ‘our antique collections available at competitive prices can be viewed in person by appointment.’

