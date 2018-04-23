Education

Bee Academic Tutoring Expands Network of Tutors in Irvine

Family-owned tutoring company Bee Academic Tutoring is proud to announce that it’s expanding its network of qualified tutors in Irvine.

Bee Academic Tutoring offers private in-home tutoring through its Long Beach tutoring center and throughout the greater Long Beach area. Its tutoring specialists now cover more subjects.

College/university-level students can now also get help.

Subjects covered include math, English, science, history, Spanish and more. Bee Academic Tutoring covers all levels of K-12th grade and assists students with college prep, SAT and other tests.

Tutors have a minimum of two years of experience teaching and/or tutoring one-on-one. They work on attitudes toward learning, promoting self-esteem and confidence, as they work on academic achievement. Tutors match each approach with the student’s unique needs.

Students can get private in-home tutoring throughout the greater Long Beach area including Cerritos, Lakewood, Bellflower and Downey. It also offers tutoring in its Long Beach tutoring center.

Tutors utilize children’s school curriculum including their textbooks, homework, worksheets and project assignments. They can contact teachers to make sure they align their efforts with what is going on in the classroom.

Bee Academic’s tutors are passionate about what they do as they work hard to help children succeed in the classroom and in life.

“We strongly believe in the value of education and its role in creating a better society,” said owner Deborah Corona. “We change lives, one student at a time.”

The family owned and operated company is one of California’s fastest growing tutoring companies.

For more information, visit its website at http://www.beeacademictutoring.com or call 866-427-1070.

CONTACT:
Deborah Corona
Company: Bee Academic Tutoring
Address: 3943 Irvine Blvd., Irvine, CA 92692
Phone: 866.427.1070
Email: press@beeacademictutoring.com
Website: http://www.beeacademictutoring.com

