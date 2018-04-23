Tech

Auto Add Logo Copyright with Text on Camera Photos

editor Comment(0)

SURAT, INDIA – 23, April 2018

Greencom Ebizzinfotech a main programming organization today propelled another application for android platform into their portfolio named Auto Add Logo Copyright with Text on Camera Photos after the accomplishment of Auto Stamper.

Auto Logo Stamper is a free application to include watermark stamps the photographs caught from your default worked in camera.

Some extraordinary highlights of this application incorporates,

➺ Adjustable Font Size
➺ Changeable Font Colors
➺ Varieties of Font Style
➺ Flexible Font Position

This highlights makes this application a rounder in its classification.

You can even include watermark logo in two ways,

◇ Image Watermarking – Add Logo to photograph
◇ Combined Watermarking-Add Text alongside Logo

“Watermarking logo is a current pattern that is for the most part utilized for individual and expert utilize. We made this application to give a simple to use understanding.” – Said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO Ebizz Infotech.

Few more applications are scheduled our sources revealed.

Related Articles
Tech

Introducing Dekkho, India’s first social video network for all your entertainment content!

editor

Mumbai, December 21, 2016: Dekkho, a new-age streaming platform, is all set to offer a viewing experience that is uncluttered and curated, has high-quality content sourced from leading content providers from India and abroad, consumes less internet bandwidth, offline viewing facility, offers exclusive access to new content, and – above all – is free. Established […]
Tech

Jain Trade Community Reaches Out to Startups in Chennai

editor

In its endeavor to support startups and give the economy a boost, the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) organized an ‘Investors Pitch Day’ at the Jain Pavilion, Hanger 4, in Chennai. This was the 4th in the series of such events organized by the enterprising Jain community in different metros over the last few months, […]
Tech

Flashphoner presents Android and iOS SDK for quickly coming up with functional WebRTC applications for low-latency streaming video

editor

The company delivers a set of three instruments, Web SDK, iOS SDK and Android SDK, that allows independent developers and software development companies to rapidly develop and embed their own mobile and web applications for streaming video such as video chats, conferences, online broadcasts, IP camera broadcasting, screen sharing and online calls. Usually, development of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *