Text My Main Number Launched White-label Text to Landline Solution

A representative of the company had addressed the digital media and press on the occasion of the launch of their white-label text to landline solution. According to the shared brief, the companies can now get a white-label text to landline solution from this business texting service provider. The white-label solution will let client companies add their logo, signature and other brand elements in this text to landline solution.

The company has also announced the purpose of launching this white label solution. According to the shared details, this solution can be used by any company worldwide for any one or both of below mentioned reasons:
1. To leverage benefit of landline texting service for their own company
2. To start and run a business as a landline texting service provider

The offered white-label text to landline solution is multi-tenant SMS solution for business. Thus, it can be used by an enterprise to create sub-users for different departments or branches. In this case, the company can use the landline texting service offered by Text My Main Number with its own branding elements. This will help in empowering the brand identity. Another use of this white-label text to landline solution is to launch own business as a landline texting service provider. The client of the Text My Main Number can have a master admin panel and can create tenants account with predefined features to its clients. This can be a new business model to generate revenue.

“We have a unique and advanced text to landline solution. There are many companies that use our landline texting services. It’s a great business model. Thus, to help other entrepreneurs or startups who are looking for a unique idea to start their business, we have launched this white label text to landline solution. Our solution has a feature of creating the tenants’ account with limited feature permission. The business owners who want to start their business as a landline texting service provider can greatly benefit with this. They can add their own brand elements to create their own brand. They can create different packages and according to the packages, they can run their business with our white-label text to landline solution.”, shared Ash Vyas, Director of Operations, Text My Main Number.

According to the shared details, the company has custom plan for their clients that are looking for the white label texting to landline solution for their business communication or to start their own business. The company is also looking for affiliates and resellers who are interested in using this white label landline texting solution. The company has different perks and packages to people who are interested in starting their business using the white label text to landline solution. A representative of the company suggested reaching them on 1.800.797.3167 to discuss in more detail about the available white-label landline texting solution.

More details about the landline texting for business, its features, utilities, etc. can be explored from the official website of Text My Main Number: http://textmymainnumber.com/

