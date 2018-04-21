Uncategorized

iShot On Watermark Stamper

A noticeable relationship in the field of Information Technology dwelled in Surat, India named Greencom Ebizz Infotech has incorporated another application in their stunning inventory for iOS stage named iShot On Watermark Stamper on 20th April 2018.

The Application is particularly built for every iOS clients who are willing upgrade their iPhone photos with a particular Shot On tag. iShot On Watermark Stamper not just essentially asks you to add a single Shot tag however is all around furnished with 3-in-1 names as underneath:

Shot On Device Name ( portrayal: Shot On iPhone 8)
Shot by Signature Tag ( portrayal : Shot by Chirag )
Shot On Watermark Logo ( portrayal : Apple Brand logo)

Giving you the best purposes of intrigue, iShotOn Watermark Stamper engages you in two particular ways:

Watermarks Shot On while you click live pictures
Moreover likewise watermarks to pre-clicked gallery pictures.

Additional enabling highlights the application is outfitted with:

Kept up Image Quality
Import/Add Watermark Logo
Default List of Mobile Model Names
Savvy Font Formats
Variable Stamping Positions
Custom Signature check field.

“The key saying behind making iShot On Watermark Stamper is to satisfy the required work environments of each iPhone client and to get them the most remarkable fulfillment of use” said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO, Ebizz Infotech.

