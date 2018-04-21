Business

Fine Art Photographic Printing Melbourne

editor Comment(0)

Matte Image is a boutique print agency focused on the delivery of exceptional quality prints with personalised service. We work with you to achieve the best result for your work. A lot of people whether it be photographers, Artists, Graphic Designers all struggle with the final step (the printing) which can sometimes seem like the most daunting part of the creative process.
FOAMCORE
Foamcore is a lightweight structure, made of polystyrene foam which is sandwiched between two pieces of card. It’s lightweight, making it perfect for exhibitions, displays and framing. Foamcore comes in either 5mm or 10mm thickness.
ARTMOUNT
Artmount is made from lightweight polyurethane foam. It’s ideal for permanent print displays or one off exhibitions where something light is necessary. Finished with either black or white edging. It comes in either 10mm or 20mm thickness.

ARTMOUNT
Acrylic photo mounts are a stunning way to display your photos as sleek wall art. They’re a modern way to display art without the use of a frame. Acrylic photo mounts come in 3mm or 6mm thickness and can be backed with 3mm dibond or 1mm PVC.
Website: matteimage.com.au/

Related Articles
Business

Portable Generator

editor

Portable Generator – Kirloskar, India’s #1 Genset brand, Specialized in manufacturing of Silent & Portable Petrol Generator sets across India. These Generators are small & ideal for home and business use. With KOEL Chota Chilli enjoy the bene?ts of portability & mobility.For more details,Visit- http://www.koelgreen.com/petrol-generator
Business

Eastern Pools Advises Its Clients To Book Early For Its Spring Pool Opening Services

editor

Eastern Pools, Inc. has advised all its customers to book its spring pool opening services early to avoid service delays due to congestion. The company is already accepting bookings from customers in all its service regions in Ohio via phone and email for pool opening this spring and the coming summer season. Customers of Eastern […]
Business

Beebeecraft – A Trusted Source of Quality Beading Supplies Online

editor

Jewelry beads have been widely utilized in many different craft works today. That being said, the demand for beadings and other related accessories also increased. Beebeecraft understand the increasing needs of customers for beads and jewelry supplies that is why this trusted online bead store take pride in offering complete selections of beadings to meet […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *