AC Milan VS Benevento prediction Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A — Match Time：4/22/2018 02:45 Sunday (GMT+8)

AC Milan: In poor shape (Recent Form: DDDDLW)
Milan are on 6th place in Serie A with 54 points. Team is in poor shape, being winless in last 5 league matches. Milan take on Benevento on Saturday at San Siro. “Benevento are a team that has nothing to lose and play football very well. If tomorrow we don’t play with the right mindset, we will struggle. We need to play with grit and determination. It’s a match we need to win. I have already faced coach De Zerbi in Serie C. He likes to play offensive football and has great ideas. I like his coaching style very much. He is very well prepared,” said coach Gattuso. Conti and Romagnoli are out, Calhanoglu is a doubt.
Probable line-ups: Donnarumma; Calabria, Bonucci, Zapata, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Kalinic, Borini

Benevento: Going down (Recent Form: LDLWLL)
Benevento sit bottom in the standings with 14 points (4 wins, 2 draws, 27 defeats; goal difference 28:78). They are already 15 points of the first safe spot, with just 5 games left to play in this season. Their recent form are poor – 1 win, 1 draw, 3 defeats in last 5 games in Serie A. Now it’s time for away encounter. Benevento have collected 1 point in 16 matches on the road (0 wins, 1 draw, 15 losses; goal difference 9:41). Lucioni, Antei, Guilherme are unavailable.
Probable line-ups: Puggioni; Sagna, Djimsiti, Tosca, Letizia; Cataldi, Sandro; Brignola, Iemello, Djuricic; Diabate

THE BETTING VERDICT:
Summing up, it looks like hosts are favourites of this clash. Although Milan are winless in a while, it appears that they have a good chance to win comfortably against the last-placed team in the league who are clearly struggling on the road.

AC Milan VS Benevento
Pick: AC Milan -1.75

