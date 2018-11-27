Entertainment

Witness the Battle of Beauty Influencers on FYI TV18's 'Glam Masters'

~Watch beauty influencers create competing looks for a chance to work with Kim Kardashian~

26th November 2018: American Actress, Laverne Cox is all set to judge beauty influencers as they put their best face forward. They will have to impress a panel of judges including Cox, celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, YouTube makeup expert Kandee Johnson and co-founder of Milk Makeup and Marie Claire Senior Fashion Editor Zanna Roberts Rassi.

Produced by style icon Kim Kardashian West, each close-ended episode will feature four beauty bloggers who will go head-to-head to prove they have the beauty talent it takes to be the next big name in the beauty world. The winner each week will qualify to advance to the semi-finals where the best will battle it out in the Tournament of Masters finale. In the end, only one of these beauty-obsessed bloggers will get to claim the title of “Glam Master” and a chance to collaborate with Kim Kardashian West on a makeup collection and a booth at BeautyCon

So be all ready with your make up brushes and contour kits in hand, as you’re about to experience the battle of talent, charisma and vision between beauty bloggers on Glam Masters premiering November 27th on FYI TV18, 9:00 PM.

