Unveiling the Freshly Made & Fascinating Deals on Mini Text Loans

November 23, 2018, London, UK- Today, a large number of people faces financial hindrances due to the unexpected events. With the rising cases of financial shortfall in the lives of salaried folks, Loan Lender has up with mini text loans.

On 21st of November, A conference held in the Greater London. And the team of professional financial experts decided to start lending through an SMS. To combat the old way of lending, the Loan Lender has decided to release the funds immediately without the tedious formalities.
The company has come up with the wide range of freshly made and fascinating loan deals. As a part of these deals, the loans are delivered without credit check process. Easy application of the loan is indeed a value-added offer offered to the applicants.

The best thing about the application is applicants are not required to have an internet access. The single SMS is considered as the entire application process. This feature of the loan allows the applicants to apply from anywhere throughout the UK. In fact, the absence of time constraint brings a nice opportunity for the borrowers to grab funds anytime and anywhere they may want.

Kelly Johnson works as a senior lending expert at Loan Lender in the UK. In the conference, she said when asked about the reason behind the announcement- “Our existing customers asked for the small amount up to £1000 during the unexpected events. We analysed their situations and focussed on fixing the causes. And providing the loan through a text seemed the only viable solution for their problems. That is why we have designed these loans with many exciting offers to address the urgent requirement of money when no one is around to help. In fact, we have set the limit for loan amount after analysing the financial condition of the salaried persons. At Loan Lender, we want to have solutions for the entire financial worries of our customers.”

Among the leading professional hubs, Loan Lender holds special position for its leniency in lending services. The firm do not actually charge high interest rates on text loan in the UK. In fact, the lender maintains transparency in lending services due to the absence of processing fees and upfront charges.

