Unisecure is releasing High-Speed Content Delivery Network with their hosting plans

Philadelphia 27th November 2018 | Unisecure, one of the leading data centers in the US provides a high-speed content delivery network to deliver fast, rich user experience for internet application that optimizes engagement. With data center spread across the globe, Unisecure data center caches the content so your website loads with blazing speed.

Implementing high-speed CDN affects your internal architecture, cost of IT staff, performance management and maximize the availability of products. CDN offers many advantages like it reduce loading times for your small business website, reduces the impact of traffic spikes on your site, secures your servers to hold the data and help to mitigate against cyber-attacks online. CDN stores a cached version of its content (java scripts documents, HTML pages, pictures, videos, and templates) in order to minimize the distance between the website guest and your website server. Unisecure’s content delivery network accelerate websites to grow revenue and conduct business globally on the devices anywhere in the world and simplifies workflow and deliver the highest quality media affordably at scale.

“We aim to deliver innovative and agile Content delivery network to global and Indian enterprises along with our hosting plan to deliver fast and rich user experience”. Said management Unisecure LLC.

Overall CDN enhances the experience when a user interacts with a website content. Unisecure offers the best web hosting for cloud computing services, dedicated servers, and Virtual Private serves hosting in the US. With data center globally content delivery network is tested and used by 50000+ clients at a global level.

About Unisecure Data Centers:

Unisecure Data Centers is one of the best and leading Web Hosting service providers. Our Technical experts, Information Technology and Design Team, Optimize the deployment of our own servers located in Philadelphia and Conshohocken Location which is US embed with Information Security Management System (ISMS) to examine risks and develop better processes for security our data centers are most secure and reliable. Our offering are including Cloud Server Hosting, Virtual Private Server (VPS Hosting), affordable dedicated server hosting, Colocation services with 24x7x365 Rapid Action Support and 99.999% Up-time Guarantee, high-density redundant power, flexible configurations, carrier-neutral facilities.

Unisecure is productively maintained a Secure and reliable data center environment with robust technology, high-availability, and physical security, so you never have to take the burden of data loss or security breach. We are having more than 650+ experience professionals with proven records in Web Services in the US. We have 50000+ customers over 17 countries including brands such as Canon, DHL, HP, Microsoft, Pepsi, Mc Donalds and much more.

For more information about their services, visit www.unisecure.com

