Top 10 Key Factors Driving Huge Demand for Electrostatic Dust Collectors Market

27th November, 2018- Electrostatic Dust Collectors Market is expected to gain a positive CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. Dust collector is a mechanism used to improve the quality of air released from commercial and industrial processes by accumulating dust and other impurities from air or gas. It is designed to handle high volume of dust. Components of a dust collector include dust filter, blower, filter-cleaning system and a dust receptacle. Electrostatic dust collectors, on the other hand operate electrically and with greater efficiency. Some dusts contain adhesive materials resulting out of buildup or clogging. Driving factors responsible for the growth of electrostatic dust collector market includes rise in health concerns and change in consumer preferences augments the demand for packaged food.

Also, the growth in economic activity across the globe resulting out of industrial manufacturing and infrastructure development adds to the market growth. However, pricing factors are likely to refrain the growth of electrostatic dust collector market.  Based on segmentation by component, electrostatic dust collector market includes dust-filter, blower and filter-cleaning system. Based on segmentation by end-user, electrostatic dust collector industry includes power, pharmaceutical and food & beverage. Food & beverage segment accounts for the major share in the market growth owing to extensive use.

 

Geographically, electrostatic dust collector market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC regions account for a large share owing to industrialization and growth in economic activity in India and China. Also, the reduced dependency on coal owing to preference for sustainable practice in the region. North America is also expected to gain a significant CAGR growth owing to shift towards sustainable energy sources and change in consumer’s preference for fuel demands. The key players in electrostatic dust collector market include America Air Filter, Camfil APC, Donaldson Company, Nederman Holding AB, Air Dynamics, CECO Environmental Inc, CLARCOL Industrial Air, Alstom SA, Conair Corporation.

 

