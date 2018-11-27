Entertainment

Times Music Releases Soham Naik’s ‘Tum Aaoge’ Featuring Aamir & Sanjeeda

Comment(0)

After the back-to-back success of Bas Ek Baar and its sequel song Ajnabee, Soham Naik unveils the final edition of the series ‘Tum Aaoge’! It has been beautifully composed by Anurag Saikia and penned by Kunaal Vermaa. The video features the sensational ‘jodi’ of Indian Television – Aamir Ali Malik and Sanjeeda Sheikh once again in an altogether new and ravishing avatar. The music video is available on Times Music YouTube channel and audio exclusively on Gaana Originals Season 2.

Tum Aaoge is a romantic number. As the name says, Tum Aaoge narrates the fact that we all are destined to be with someone in life. No matter how long it takes, how tough it seems, fate will bring them together, to share their love forever. The meaningful lyrics and Soham’s soulful voice will leave everyone enchanted and spellbound. Moreover, Aamir-Sanjeeda’s chemistry has truly added a charm to the video.

When asked about the song, Soham said, “I am feeling great after recording the third and final edition. As always the lyrics of the song are so meaningful and powerful that I was all pumped up to bring this composition to life. I am really thankful to Anurag sir for considering me part of this project!”

“Tum Aaoge was thoughtfully written and composed keeping “Bas Ek Baar” and Äjnabee” in mind. Kunaal and I brainstormed together and came up with this amazing number. The entire team has put in their hard work in the making of the song. Really hoping that people are going to just love this composition as well”, says Anurag Saikia.

On asking about the shooting experience, Aamir said, We all were waiting for the final song to happen. Had an amazing experience shooting with my wife Sanjeeda. It has now formed into a brilliant musical series!

Sanjeeda Sheikh quoted, “ Finally we are coming up with the third edition of Bas Ek Baar called Tum Aaoge. Both I and Aamir are super excited once again to see everyone’s response. And of course, Anurag’s composition and Soham’s voice – their appreciation is just beyond words! I am really short of words to express my feelings!

Tum Aaoge is available on Times Music YouTube channel and Gaana Originals Season 2 for people to enjoy!

Watch Tum Aaoge on Times Music YouTube channel – http://bit.ly/TumAaoge
Hear it on Gaana – http://bit.ly/TumAaoge-Gaana

Related Articles
Entertainment

FED Publishing Releases New Book, “A Miracle at Attu: The Rescue of CG-1600” by Captain Bill Peterson with Captain Mike Wallace

editor

A Miracle at Attu: The Rescue of CG-1600, by Captain Bill Peterson (USCG ret) with Captain Mike Wallace (USCG ret), retell the harrowing Coast Guard rescue of fellow shipmates on the brutal Bering Sea island of Attu. Richland, WA, USA — Captain Bill Peterson and Captain Mike Wallace’s A Miracle at Attu: The Rescue of […]
Entertainment

QuickRebates Launches The Tax Advice Premium Platform

editor

London, United Kingdom – 1 November 2017 – QR have been in the accounting business for over a decade and have ample experience on how to act more efficiently on the topic of asset management. The UTR number is required in order to take the first step but there is a lot of information to […]
Entertainment

CHITRANGADA SINGH TURNS ‘BIG MJ OF THE WEEK’ WITH BIG FM

Bollywood’s charismatic actress Chitrangada Singh is all set to don the role of a radio jockey with BIG FM, India’s one of the largest radio networks. The talented actress will turn ‘BIG MJ of the Week’ and will co-host the show in the evening time band. Delivering on its ‘New Music Promise’, BIG FM had […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *