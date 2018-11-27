Strategic Assessment of Machinery Rental Global Market

Machinery Rental Global Market Size:

The global machinery rental market was valued at $419.8 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $162.0 billion or 38.6% of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for $91.9 billion or 21.9% of the global machinery rental market.

Machinery Rental Global Market Overview:

Fleet management software is increasingly being used by the machinery rental companies for vehicle and driver management. Fleet management software provides information related to repair and accident tracking, vehicle tracking, equipment wear-out and maintenance forecasting, vehicle inventory management, and driver management and licensing.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global machinery rental market in 2017, accounting for two-fifth of the market share. This can be attributed to rapid urbanization, commercialization of industry, burgeoning population, robust fiscal growth, and increasing government initiatives.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, partnership among global rental players is rapidly increasing. Partnerships in the form of joint ventures enable companies to optimize their cost for large-scale projects as well as to enhance their product portfolio. In many cases, companies opt for joint ventures as part of their growth strategy to gain majority market share.

United Rentals, Inc. was the largest company in the global machinery rental market, with revenues of $5.7 billion for the year 2017. United Rentals’ primary growth strategy is acquisition. It offers general, aerial, and specialty rentals to a customer base that includes construction and industrial companies; utilities; municipalities; and homeowners. In addition to rentals, the company offers new and used equipment sales, servicing, and safety training.

The machinery rental market is segmented into Heavy Construction Machinery Rental; Off-Highway Transportation Equipment Rental; Mining, Oil And Gas, And Forestry Machinery And Equipment Rental; Office Machinery And Equipment Rental; Other Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Rental.

