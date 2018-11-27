Business

Seaweed Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2018 to 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting added a, “Seaweed Market Research Report, By Type, Application And Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis And Forecast Up To 2024” Seaweed are grown in the shallow waters and are also called macrophytic algae or microalgae. Seaweed market is expected to raise at a compound annual growth rate between 5.5% to 6.5% during the 2019 to 2024 globally.

Seaweed Market Analysis:
It is also a natural alternative for salt, which demonstrates antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties that are required to control the blood cholesterol levels and control blood pressure.
They are available in various forms and their extracts are used widely across the food, feed and fertilizers industry verticals. Seaweed provides excellent health benefits by improving digestion and weight management and are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fibre, necessary amino acids, and vitamins A, B, C, and E.

Global Seaweed Market Segmentation Based On:

Global Seaweed Market By Type:

1. Red
2. Brown
3. Green

Global Seaweed Market By Application:

1. Human consumption
2. Fertilizers
3. Animal feed additives
4. Medical
5. Biotechnological

Global Seaweed Market By Geography:

1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Latin America
5. Rest of the World

Brows Full Report Details:

Leading Partners of Seaweed Market:
Irish Seaweeds, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG), Annie Chuns Inc., Cargill Inc., DuPont, Groupe Roullier, Chase Organics, GimMe Health Foods, Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, and Mara Seaweed etc.

