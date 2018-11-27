Health and Wellness

Rare Inflammatory Disease Treatment Market Size Worth US$ 15,960.8 Mn by 2026

Comment(0)

With mounting instances of genetic diseases, demand for therapeutic measures have witnessed a hike, as no effective procedures exist that provide effective treatment of genetic or rare inflammatory diseases.  Chromosomal changes primarily influence prevalence of these diseases. In a bid to curtail the disease prevalence, several pharmaceutical industries have been taking efforts to make advancements in relevant drugs as well as therapeutic methods. For example, new treatment options are being developed by researchers for geriatric and pediatric patients suffering from Still’s disease, which is a rare disease linked with the inflammation of joints.

Doctors are stepping up their efforts by creating awareness among the patients with regard to benefits of anti-inflammatory drugs, which have been deemed effective in the prevention and control of rare inflammatory diseases. Currently, there is rapid increase in the demand for authorized effective treatments of the rare inflammatory diseases. The OOPD (Office of Orphan Products Development) has been offering incentives to drug companies, supporting the development of treatment methods for these diseases. National Institutes of Health (NIH) are providing immense support for improving patients’ health, by focusing mainly on the development of new treatment methods. Collaborative projects are being initiated by NIH in order to examine the common causes and effects of related diseases.

Request to View Sample of Research Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6428 

Significant findings from report show that the global market for rare inflammatory disease treatment will increase at an assessed 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2026. The report also anticipates that by 2026-end, rare inflammatory disease treatment worth nearly US$ 15,960.8Mn will be witnessed across the globe.

Increasing Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases to Create Opportunities for New Therapies

Several group of scientists have associated cytokine IL-23 with treatment of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, which in turn is creating new ways of development for therapies. Researchers have identified a fundamental molecular mechanism essential to inflammatory and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. The action of pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-23, depends on the organizational stimulation of its receptor, namely IL-23R.

Moreover, the occurrence of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases is increasing on a rapid pace. Globally, an approximate number of 125 million populace are affected by psoriasis and around 100 million by rheumatoid arthritis annually. The presence of inflammatory bowel infections such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease is increasing at an alarming rate in formerly unaffected fragments of the world.

Key Takeaways from Rare Inflammatory Disease Treatment Market Report for Estimated Period, 2017-2026

In terms of revenue, North America will remain the largest market for rare inflammatory disease treatment market, closely followed by Europe. Nearly half value share of the market is held by rare inflammatory disease treatment sales in North America and Europe collectively. APEJ will also bolt onto a largest market revenue share, by registering a relatively faster expansion than Europe in the market through 2026.

Need more information about Report methodology ? @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-6428 

On the basis of indication, ulcerative colitis are likely to remain considerably larger than that of the other segments.

The lion’s share in the global market for rare inflammatory disease treatment is contributed by biologics segment.

Oral care & Hospital Pharmacies will observe fastest growth during the forecast period.

Key market players outlined by the report is inclusive of Pfizer, Inc., Allergan Plc, Valeant, Johnson & Johnson, Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Abbvie, Abbott Laboratories, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB.

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market: By Production, Value, Supply or Demand and Forecasts 2018-2025

Neonatal phototherapy devices are the medical devices used in the treatment of neonatal jaundice. Neonatal jaundice occurs in majority of newborn babies and if untreated, it may cause severe hyperbilirubinemia that leads to neurological damage or death. Traditional phototherapy devices are commonly used in the phototherapy due to their relative affordability. These devices have improved […]
Health and Wellness

Dry Eye Syndrome Market SWOT Analysis, Key Development Areas, Financial Overview and Forecasts Till 2023

Tears provide lubrication, limits the risks of eye infections, washes away the foreign matter, thus, are helpful in keeping the surface of the eyes smooth and clear. Dry eye syndrome is a medical condition in which eyes’ lubrication is hindered by the unavailability of tears. Under normal condition, during excessive production, tears flow into the […]
Health and Wellness

High Efficiency Whole House Water Filter for Lifestyle Improvement

Simple Water Softeners is a company that proudly offers an assortment of customized and reliable water softeners, Texas. The water in your home or your office might be taking a toll on your health. By getting a good quality whole house water filter at www.simplewatersofteners.com, you can actually improve the health and the lifestyle of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *