Motorcycle And Bicycle Global Market Industry Analysis and Future Insights

Motorcycle And Bicycle Global Market Size:

The global motorcycle and bicycle market was valued at $162.6 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $61.38 billion or 37.75% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $51.53 billion or 31.69% of the global motorcycle and bicycle market.

Motorcycle And Bicycle Global Market Overview:

Vehicle to vehicle communication and infotainment systems are the important technology trends in motorcycle safety. These infotainment systems have been highly adopted by companies such as Harley-Davidson, BMW and Honda bringing connectivity, entertainment and information to riders and providing important information in the most convenient manner. However, the more interesting developments in vehicle to vehicle technology are new smartphone apps and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), and self-driving autonomous vehicles.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for almost two-fifth of the global market, which can be attributed to the high use of bicycles and the mature market in the region.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motorcycle-and-bicycle-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the booster bikes are gradually replacing cycles. Booster bikes are able to reach higher speeds and need less physical force, making them a decent fit for elder riders. It is more reasonably priced than bikes and, in many countries, authorization or insurance is not compulsory to operate.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=311&type=smp

Yamaha was the largest player in the global motorcycle and bicycle market in 2017, with revenues of $4 billion in year 2016. Yamaha’s growth strategy is to make more sales growth while continuing and enhancing their economic flexibility and commercial fundamentals.

The motorcycle and bicycle market is segmented into Motorcycles And Parts; Bicycles And Parts; Motor Scooters; and Others.

Motorcycle and Parts Manufacturing establishments manufacture motorcycles, scooters and similar equipment and parts.

Bicycle and Parts Manufacturing establishments manufacture bicycles, tricycles and similar equipment and parts.

Motor Scooters Manufacturing establishments manufacture all motored scooters such as mopeds.

Others- special purpose motorcycles and bicycles manufactured for various operations are included in this segment.

Motorcycle And Bicycle Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company