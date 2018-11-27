Mobile Technology In Warehousing- The Pace Of The Era

Mobile technologies have gained popularity among warehouse owners as it helps them to perform and track warehouse operations, reduce time consumption and manpower. Mobile technology includes tablets, smartphones, and other handheld devices for communication and information. These devices make use of GPS, RFID, VoIP, digital imaging and voice technology for equipment status, performance and track warehouse operations. These technologies also provide hands-free operations and faster data entry.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GENERAL WAREHOUSING AND STORAGE MARKET AT $300 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global market.

Order the report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-warehousing-and-storage-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the demand for smart barn is increasing. These barns use internet of things (IoT) to keep account of the product in the barn and also helps in increasing the proficiency and speed. Devices like wearables, sensors and radio frequency identification tags are used to detect the product. This decreases the time to distribute the product to buyer and also increases precision.

Download a sample of the report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=194&type=smp

DHL was the largest player in the global general warehousing and storage market, with revenues of $70.5 billion in 2016. DHL’s growth strategy aims at three aspects: Focus, Connect and Grow. The company’s growth strategy also aims at further placing the business as The Post for Germany and The Logistics Provider for the world.

The general warehousing and storage market is segmented into Bonded Warehousing; Private Warehousing And Storage; and Warehousing (Including Foreign Trade Zones).

Bonded Warehousing includes establishments operating merchandize warehousing and storage facilities in a secured area. Goods stored in such a secured area are usually the dutiable goods may be stored, manipulated, or undergo manufacturing operations without payment of duty for up to five years from the date of importation.

Private Warehousing And Storage is a storage facility that is mostly owned by big companies or single manufacturing units. It is also known as proprietary warehousing and can be operated as a separate division within a company. The private warehousing can be done on on-site and off-site basis and serves as fixed corporate investment in land, building and equipment.

Warehousing includes establishments operating merchandize warehousing facilities including foreign trade zones.

General Warehousing and Storage Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on Linkedin