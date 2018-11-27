Health and Wellness

L-carnitine Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

L-Carnitine compound is amino acid produces energy, helps in fat burning and enhances functionality of the mitochondrion.
It is produced by the mammal’s body by utilizing amino acids such as, lysine and methionine, and can also be gained from red meat.
Axiom MRC added an, “L-Carnitine Market Research Report, By Type, Application and Geography, Global Market Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast up to 2024”
The factors driving the global L-carnitine market such as, increasing use of l-carnitine in the production of function food and beverages, increasing obese population, raising awareness about the animal health.

The global L-Carnitine market was valued at ~ USD 670.7 million in 2016. The market is anticipated to grow at compound annual growth rate of in between 4.2% to 5.2 % from 2018 to 2023.

Top Players:
Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.
AIDP Inc.
Alfa Aesar
Spectrum Chemicals and Laboratory Products, Inc.
Zhejiang Jiashan Chengda Pharm & Chem Co. Among Others.

Geography:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific and
Rest of the world region.

