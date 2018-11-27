Keeping up with its glorious 10th anniversary celebrations, GQ India unveils The 50 Most Influential Young Indians of 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana was the Chief Guest for the occasion and engaged in a tête-à-tête with GQ India’s Editor-in-Chief, Che Kurrien

New Delhi, 24th November 2018: GQ India, the country’s ultimate authority in men’s fashion and lifestyle, presented its list of The 50 Most Influential Young Indians of 2018 on 23rd November 2018 at Hyatt Regency New Delhi. Held in association with The Glenlivet Books and supported by Royal Enfield, Lamborghini and Business Television India (BTVI), the evening saw the recognition of 50 most influential Indians under the age of 40 from a diverse range of backgrounds and professions – Business and Entrepreneurship, Fashion, Design, Media, Food & Drink, Entertainment, Sports, and Real Estate to name a few.

Hosted by Indian-American comedian Rajiv Satyal, the evening began with an engaging conversation between GQ India’s Editor-in-Chief, Che Kurrien, and Chief Guest as well as one among GQ’s 50 Most Influential Young Indians of 2018, Ayushmann Khurrana.

GQ’s Most Influential Young Indians is an editorial property launched in 2015 and is an authoritative list of young Indian influencers. As the front runners for tomorrow, the individuals featured on GQ’s Young Influential Indians list reflect not just the optimistic, youthful population of India but also its dynamic economy. Power-packed with some of the finest trailblazers of the Indian economy across industries, the night raised a toast to the young visionaries of this country.

Commenting on the occasion, Che Kurrien, Editor-in-Chief, GQ India, said, “Of all the lists we put out at GQ, this one is my favourite. The 50 young winners and their awe-inspiring stories fill me with hope about the future of India.”

From GQ’s list of The 50 Most Influential Young Indians of 2018, the event was graced by JSW’s Parth Jindal, Mithila Palkar, Ananya Birla, Manika Batra, Luke Coutinho, designer Amit Aggarwal, architect Ashiesh Shah, Aditya Munjal, Manvendra Singh Shekhawat of MRS Hotels, Bombay Shirt Company’s Akshay Narvekar, Lakme Fashion Week’s Jaspreet Chandok, Pass Code Hospitality’s Rakshay Dhariwal, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia of Simba Beer, Gautam Vazirani, Arman Sood, Ajai Thandi, Ashwajeet Singh of Sleepy Owl Coffee, photographer Joseph Radhik, Associated Capsules Group’s Karan Singh, WeWork India’s Karan Virwani, Mo Joshi and Uday Kapur of Azaadi Records, Spice PR’s Prabhat Chaudhary, Gateway Brewing Company’s Rahul Mehra, Livspace and polymath’s Ramakant Sharma, Jamavaar’s Samyukta Nair, journalist Sandhya Menon, Sushant Divgikar, and Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura of Licious.

The distinguished leagues of individuals, in no particular order of ranking, on GQ’s list of The 50 Most Influential Young Indians of 2018 are:

1. Abhay Hanjura – Founder of Licious

2. Aditya Munjal – Director of Hexi, CEO of Firefox Bikes

3. Ajai Thandi – Co-founder of Sleepy Owl Coffee

4. Akash Ambani – Director, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and Director, Reliance Retail Limited

5. Akshay Narvekar – Founder of Bombay Shirt Company

6. Alia Bhatt – Actor

7. Amit Aggarwal – Fashion Designer

8. Anant Goenka – Executive Director of Indian Express Group

9. Ananya Birla – Singer, Founder of Svatantra Microfinance Pvt. Ltd

10. Arman Sood – Co-founder of Sleepy Owl Coffee

11. Ashiesh Shah – Architect

12. Ashwajeet Singh – Co-founder of Sleepy Owl Coffee

13. Avni Biyani –Concept Head at Foodhall – Future Group

14. Ayushmann Khurrana – Actor

15. Bikramjit Bose – Photographer

16. Deepinder Goyal – Founder and CEO of Zomato

17. Gautam Vazirani – Sustainable Fashion Strategist & curator at IMG Reliance

18. Jaspreet Chandok – Vice President and Head of Fashion at IMG Reliance

19. Joseph Radhik – Photographer

20. Karan Anshuman – Director and Writer

21. Karan Singh – MD, Associated Capsules Group (ACG) Worldwide

22. Karan Virwani – CWeO at WeWork India

23. Keshav Suri – Executive Director, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group

24. Krishna Ram Bhupal – Director, GVK

25. Luke Coutinho – Author Founder, Holistic Health Store, Reset and Pure Nutrition; Co-Founder, GOQii

26. Manika Batra – Table tennis player

27. Manvendra Singh Shekhawat – Managing Director at The MRS Hotels

28. Mithila Palkar – Actor

29. Mo Joshi – Founder of Azaadi Records

30. Nayanthara – Actor

31. Pa. Ranjith – Director

32. Parth Jindal – Managing Director of JSW Cements; Founder & Director Inspire Institute of Sport

33. Parvathy Thiruvothu – Actor

34. Prabhat Choudhary – Founder of Spice PR

35. Prabhtej Singh Bhatia – Founder and CEO of Simba Beer

36. Rahul Mehra – Co-Founder, Gateway Brewing Company

37. Rakshay Dhariwal – Managing Director of Passcode Hospitality

38. Ramakant Sharma – Co-founder of Livspace and polymath

39. Rima Das – Film-maker

40. Samyukta Nair – Founder, Clove the Store & Dandelion; Co-founder, Jamavaar

41. Sandhya Menon – Journalist

42. Shradha Sharma – Founder & CEO, YourStory

43. Shruti Shibulal – CEO & Director of Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt. Ltd.

44. Simran Sethi – Director of Creative, International Originals, Nextflix India

45. Sushant Divgikar – TV personality & Playback Singer

46. Taapsee Pannu – Actor

47. Uday Kapur – Founder of Azaadi Records

48. Varun Dhawan – Actor

49. Virat Kohli – Captain, Indian Cricket Team

50. Vivek Gupta – Founder of Licious

About GQ India:

Launched in 2008, GQ India, a market leader in men’s luxury lifestyle, is the affluent Indian man’s guide to the good life, offering international and fresh perspectives on fashion, luxury, fitness, travel, cars, watches and much more. GQ India also hosts some of the most flamboyant, classy and spoken-about events throughout the year like GQ Men Of The Year, Van Heusen + GQ Fashion Nights, GQ Best Dressed, GQ 50 Most Influential Young Indians, GQ Gentlemen’s Club, GQ Bar Nights, amongst others.

GQ India is a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of Condé Nast International. For over 100 years, Condé Nast has produced some of the finest, most successful and iconic media brands worldwide.

About Condé Nast India:

Condé Nast is a global media company producing the highest quality magazines, websites and digital content. Reaching more than 263 million consumers in 30 markets, the company’s portfolio includes many of the world’s most respected and influential media properties including Vogue, Vanity Fair, Glamour, Brides, Self, GQ, Condé Nast Traveller/Traveler, Allure, Architectural Digest, Wired, W and Style among others. In addition to publishing 143 magazines and over 130 websites, the company operates a restaurant division and several ventures in education. Condé Nast Entertainment develops film, television and premium video programming.

Condé Nast India launched with Vogue in 2007 followed by GQ in 2008, Condé Nast Traveller in 2010 and Architectural Digest in 2012.

