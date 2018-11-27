Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast Report till 2022

Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing environment, demand for workforce optimization is ever increasing. The increasing demand for integrated high performance software is driving the human capital management market. Recently a trend towards digital transformation and internet of things (IoT) is observed, this is one of the driving forces of Human Capital Management market.

The Human Capital Management provides many advantages such as organizational management, e-recruitment, personnel administration, time management, and payroll processing and others. These advantages are also responsible for the adoption of Human Capital Management by different organizations. The study indicated that by the rising cyber security threats, the security concerns related to software solutions segment human capital management would result as the restraining factor for the Human Capital Management Market.

It has been observed that continuous developments are carried out to make more advancements to the Human Capital Management. As per a recent news Asure Software, a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) and workplace management software has expanded partnership with SafeGuard World, a global employment outsourcing and payroll provider, to deliver highly advanced global payroll solution to new and existing clients to add more advancements to Human Capital Management.

The Human Capital Management Market is growing rapidly over 10% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~22 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Human Capital Management Market Segmentation

The Human Capital Management market has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, deployment and end-user. Looking through the component segment it’s been observed that the software solution segment would grow fastest. In the services segment consulting services is expected to grow fastest in the human capital management market. Whereas considering the software solution segment E-recruiting and workforce analytics segment is expected to grow significantly. The study reveals that BFSI sector would grow impressively in the human capital management market by the forecast period. However, considering the deployment segment, the cloud based human capital management shows a significant growth in the market as it influences better access to HCM data, with faster implementation and reduced total cost of ownership. The study reveals that the SMEs segment is expected to grow significantly in the Human Capital Management market by the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Human Capital Management Market are – IBM (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Software AG (Germany), Workforce Software (U.S.), ADP LLC (U.S.), WORKDAY (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Kronos Inc. (U.S.), LinkedIn (U.S.), Ultimate Software (U.S.), Infor (U.S.), Zenefits (U.S.), Talentsoft (France), among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Human Capital Management market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in Human Capital Management market. The study indicates that North America region has high cloud penetration, high internet penetration and increasing new-generation employees, this has resulted in the growth of Human Capital Management market in European region.

Study Objectives of Human Capital Management Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Human Capital Management Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Human Capital Management Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size and end-user.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Human Capital Management Market.

Intended Audience

Government Organizations

Enterprise users

Commercial users

Industrial users

Technology investors

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

