Global Slimming Tea Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022

November 27, 2018: About Slimming Tea

Slimming tea is used to manage or lose body weight owing to the presence of high contents of antioxidants in it. Slimming teas are available in several types such as green tea, herbal tea, and other teas such as oolong tea, white tea, organic tea, and flavored tea.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global slimming tea market to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global slimming tea market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Slimming Tea Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Celestial Seasonings
  • ITO EN
  • Nestle
  • Tata Global Beverages
  • Unilever

Market driver

  • Increased consumption of slimming tea products
Market challenge

  • Growing demand for physical fitness and its related diets
Market trend

  • Increasing acceptance for flavored teas
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

