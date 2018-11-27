Tech

Global Robotics Technology Market is expected to reach $ 108,214.3 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2016-2022

The Global Robotics Technology Market attained a market size of $49,780.0 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach $108,214.3 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.3 % during 2016 – 2022.
The Industrial Robotics market dominated the Global Robotics Technology Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.3 % during the forecast period. The Mobile market is expected to reach a market size of $22,183.9 Million by 2022. The Service Robotics market would witness the high growth rate of 15.4 % during 2016-2022.
The Automotive Application market dominated the Global Robotics Technology Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The Healthcare Application market is expected to reach a market size of $20,777.1 Million by 2022.
The report highlights the adoption of Robotics Technology, globally. Based on the type, the Robotics Technology market is segmented into Industrial Robotics, Service Robotics, Mobile Robotics and Others Robotics. Based on the Application, the market is segmented across Healthcare Robotics, Defense and security Robotics, Aerospace Robotics, Automotive Robotics, Electronics Robotics, Domestic Robotics. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.
Major players profiled in the report include ABB Group, Adept technology, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, iRobot Corporation, KUKA AG, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Yamaha Corporation and Kawasaki Heavy Industries.
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Device type, Solution, Service, Vertical and geography.
Global Robotics Technology Market, by Type
• Industrial Robotics Technology
• Service Robotics Technology
• Mobile Robotics Technology
• Others Robotics Technology
Global Robotics Technology Market, by Application
• Healthcare Robotics Technology
• Defense and security Robotics Technology
• Aerospace Robotics Technology
• Automotive Robotics Technology
• Electronics Robotics Technology
• Domestic Robotics Technology
• Others Robotics Technology Application
Global Robotics Technology Market, by Geography
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Russia
o Spain
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Singapore
o Malaysia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)
o Brazil
o Argentina
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Nigeria
o Rest of LAMEA
