Foam Home-Ergoshell mattress can be tailor made to suit individual body requirements

The Ergoshell is the world’s first mattress that is orthopedically designed with an absolute plush feel. First launched in Germany, it has a moulded shell holding vertical blocks of varying cushioning materials and firmness. It consists of three primary layers: the shell or the base which can be moulded with flexible polyurethane foam, H R foam, memory foam or latex foam. It is vertically divided into seven zones to align to individual body contours. The vertical blocks can be also filled individually with the required level of cushioning and comfort. One can replace worn out blocks: no need to change the whole mattress. The comfort layer on top can be made of single or multiple layers: there are many different options and combinations available. The Ergoshell mattress can be customized to individual preferences.

Price starts from 22,000 for a single bed and 43,500 for a double bed.