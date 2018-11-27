Education

Euro Plant Biotech 2019

Conference Series Ltd conferences, “International Conference on Plant Physiology and Biotechnology” during May 13-14, 2019 in Nice, France
This conference aims to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers, specialists and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Plant Physiology and Biotechnology. It also provides a premier interdisciplinary platform for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss trends, the most recent innovations, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the fields of Plant Science, Plant Physiology and Biotechnology.

SABIC restores 4 Lower primary government schools in Bengaluru

PRESS RELEASE Bengaluru, India, 13 August 2018 SABIC Restores 4 Lower Primary Government Schools in Bengaluru to Provide Equal Access to Education for Underprivileged Students Bengaluru, India, August 13, 2018 – SABIC, one of the world’s largest diversified chemical companies, today inaugurated 4 newly renovated lower primary government schools in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru, India. The […]
University of Dundee Master of Education (MEd) Webinar

People who attend our open days or webinars are exposed to some of the most pressing questions about pursing an online or distance learning program. Speak to an academic or an admissions expert ONLINE or at our OPEN DAYS to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements. Who is invited: […]
Alive Drumming’s third major release of Song Rhythm Tracks

The Giant Panda, “User Requests” Release 3.0 of Song Rhythm Tracks – the innovative rhythm track arranger that uses audio drummers and AI algorithms. Alive drumming responds to community requests.  - SetList Sharing – Share your setlists in a similar way to sharing tracks  - Search for SetLists – Download an entire album of tracks shared by […]

