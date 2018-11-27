Business

Elcon FRP Cable Trays

Creating a niche of Cable Ducts & Trunking such as Cable Duct Straight Channel and Inward Bend Cable Duct at its best, with utmost quality.

Riding on unfathomable volumes of industrial expertise, we are offering an excellent range of Cable Ducts & Trunking with utmost quality. Commonly used for telecoms connections, we assure our clients that our provided ducts are the best in quality. Our adept professionals only utilize premium quality raw material, while manufacturing these ducts. Apart from this, our offered ducts can be availed in several dimensions, as per the requirements of our esteemed clients.
FEATURES
Easy Maintenance
Flawless Finish
Rugged Design
More info visit at http://elconindustries.in/elcon-frp-cable-tray.php
Incorporated in the year 1996 in Pune (Maharashtra, India), we “Elcon Industries” are engaged in manufacturing, exporting, importing and supplying of Earthing Material, Cable Ducts & Trunking, G.I. Earthing Wire, Cable Tray Accessories, Cable Tray Utility Fitting, Cable Gland, Coupler Plates with Hardware, Dome Type Cable Tray Cover, etc. These products are widely used in chemical enterprises, shopping complexes, electrical & instrumentation industry and engineering enterprises.

Contact Details
Address:
S.No. 6/1/1/3, Kondhwa Pisoli Road, Pune – 411060
Email:
info@elconindustries.in
Web:
www.elconindustries.in
Phone:
+(91)-9822097596 (Director)
020 65000926 (Sales Support)
Timings:
8.30am – 6.30pm

