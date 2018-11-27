Business

Connected Aircraft Market: Growth Factors and Future Trends to 2025

27th November, 2018- Connected Aircraft Market does not simply imply the data or broadband access to passengers but in a larger realm signifies the critical inputs needed from base station to aircraft and augments real-time communication and Very High frequency (VHF) connections. Data optimization by converting gigabits of information residing on servers placed around the globe and real-time conversion of inputs including safety measures during landing and take-off points along flight pathways with airplane posing as a node in this algorithm. Broadband access to passengers, seamless real-time connectivity between airbase and aircraft with enhanced ground control to increase flying safety measures are drivers to connected aircraft market.

Segmentation includes description by connectivity and connected technologies. Based on Components, connected aircraft market is segmented into Aircraft Communication and reporting system (ACRS), Aircraft condition and monitoring system (ACMS) and fleet bags. On the basis of technologies, market is classified into K- band, Ku-band and L-band. Ka-band has its range of operation within 26.5 and 40 GHz and Ku-band functions between specified parameters of 12-18 GHz spectrum range. Antenna size is smaller in Ka-band services than corresponding Ku-band services. The market is classified on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America. North America and Europe are leaders holding right to their developed economic status and by 2020 Asia Pacific and Japan will recapture significant market due to majority of flyers originating from the country.

 

Internet traffic among in-flight passengers is growing at an exorbitant rate and routing capacity of 50,000 sectors and 3 billion passengers with passenger fleet size almost double than the present size by 2030 largely due to Wi-Fi connectivity demand from business class and present generation millennials. The connected aircraft market is playing host to majority of software markets including gaming industry, e-magazines and hospitality industry. AS news has it, a change is in the offing with entertainment from seat friendly systems undergoing a paradigm shift toward the more portable tablets and on-board infotainment with direct broadcast of sports and news inside.

 

The new connectivity with Ku and Ka on-board is a precursor to maximum in-flight connectivity with peak internet connectivity and classy entertainment channels. Europe, Germany and China follow America in providing aircraft carriers with exceptional connectivity towards progressive in-flight travels. The key industry players in this segment include Honeywell international, Inmarsat plc, Iridium Communications Inc, Intelsat SA, Eutelsat, GoGo, Panasonic Corporation, Kontron AG, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Zodiac Aerospace and Thales Group.

 

